Global machine vision camera market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in popularity of machine vision systems as well as rising investments in APAC region.

Global Machine Vision Camera Market By Product (Line Scan Cameras, Area Scan Cameras and 3D Cameras), Hardware Standards (Camera Link HS, Camera Link, GigE Vision, CoaXPress, USB3 Vision and Others), Pixel Type (Less Than 1MP, 1 to 3 MP, 3 to 5 MP, 5 to 8 MP, 8 to 12 MP and 12 MP and More), Type of Sensor [Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Technology, Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS) Technology, Modified Internal Gate (MIG) Sensor Technology and N-type metal-oxide-semiconductor Sensor Technology], Process Type (1D Image Sensor, 2D Image Sensor and 3D Image Sensor), Spectrum Type (Infrared Spectrum, X- Ray Spectrum, Visible Light Spectrum and Others, Detection (Contour Detection, Color Detection, Text / Barcode Detection and Others), Lens Type (Normal Lens, Tele Lens and Wide Angle Lens), Platform Type (Wireless Cameras, Smart Camera / Portable, PC based Camera and Wearable Cameras), Applications (Guidance, Inspection, Gauging, Identification and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronics, Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Defense, Automotive Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Definition: Global Machine Vision Camera Market

Machine vision cameras are involved in capturing photographs and further analyses, process and quantity multiple features by using computer software and hardware. These cameras depends on digital sensors with specialized optics capturing images to measure characteristics by using computer hardware and software for accurate decision making Components of a machine vision camera system consist of lens, lighting, vision processing, image sensor and communications. Machine vision cameras are used in various fields such as automotive, agriculture, container, biometrics/security, cosmetic, electronics/electrical, fabricated metal, rubber, entertainment, food/beverage, fastener, /wood, medical devices, medical imaging, glass, lab automation, lumber, military/aerospace, nanotechnology, among others.

Top Key Players:

Basler AG,

Cognex Corporation,

KEYENCE CORPORATION,

National Instruments,

OMRON Corporation,

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.,

Sony Corporation,

SICK AG,

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd.,

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH,

Hermary Opto Electronics Inc,

ISRA VISION AG,

Omron Microscan Systems, Inc.,

Toshiba Teli Corporation,

Datalogic S.p.A.,

LMI TECHNOLOGIES INC.,

MVTec Software GmbH,

Canon Inc.,

Nikon India Pvt Ltd,

JAI A/S,

Teledyne e2v Ltd,

Baumer,

FLIR Systems, Inc.,

HANGZHOU HIKROBOT TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD,

Vieworks Co., Ltd.,

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH

among others.

Market Drivers:

These cameras offers several benefits and has vast non-industrial application; this factor enhances the popularity of this market

Prevailing demand of quality inspection and automation will also boost this market growth

Vision guided robotic system demand has been enhanced in the market which automatically uplifts the market of machine vision cameras

Adoption of automated devices mainly electric cars is another factor uplifting the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness related to changing machine vision technology; this factor will restrict the market growth

There arises some complexity during the integration of machine vision technology will also hamper the market growth

Lack of skilled labour is another factor restricting the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Omron Corporation launched latest FHV7-Series Smart Camera along with multi-color light facility. This launch will help to gain highest standards of customized vision inspections on high-mix production lines of industry. This product launch will enhance the product portfolio of this company

In September 2017, Soliton Technologies introduced 4th Generation Machine Vision and IoT Smart Camera named NUERA. This camera will help in onboard image processing/video analytics along with the connection of GigE/WiFi/4G connections. The camera also offers local storage where up to 32GB of tagged video can be stored and viewed. This will increase the product range as well as revenue of a company

Market Segmentations:

Global Machine Vision Camera Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Line scan cameras

Area scan cameras

3D cameras

By Hardware Standards

Camera Link HS

Camera Link

GigE Vision

CoaXPress

USB3 Vision

Others

By Pixel Type

Less Than 1MP

1 to 3 MP

3 to 5 MP

5 to 8 MP

8 to 12 MP

12 MP and More

By Type of Sensor

Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Technology

Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS) Technology

Modified Internal Gate (MIG) Sensor Technology

N-type metal-oxide-semiconductor Sensor Technology

By Process Type

1D Image Sensor

2D Image Sensor

3D Image Sensor

By Spectrum Type

Infrared Spectrum

X- Ray Spectrum

Visible Light Spectrum

Others

By Detection

Contour Detection

Color Detection

Text / Barcode Detection

Others

By Lens Type

Normal Lens

Tele Lens

Wide Angle Lens

By Platform Type

Wireless Cameras

Smart Camera / Portable

PC based Camera

Wearable Cameras

By Applications

Guidance

Inspection

Gauging

Identification

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Electronics

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

Defence

Automotive Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Machine Vision Camera Market

Global machine vision camera market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of machine vision camera market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

