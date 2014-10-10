Global voice analytics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2265.07 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of real-time analysis of speech and voice subjects along with various innovations of technologies.

Global Voice Analytics Market By Application (Sentiment Analysis, Sales & Marketing Management, Risk & Fraud Detection, Call Monitoring, Others), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Travel & Hospitality, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global voice analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of voice analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demands of organizations for collection of information and insights from the interactions with customers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for better fraud and risk detection services propels this market growth

Growth of focus of various organizations on improvement of their agent’s performance by consistent monitoring and collecting valuable insights; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for this technology due to surge in the number of call centers globally; this factor is expected to foster the market growth

Concerns regarding the inaccurate nature of these analytics services for user authentication along with data privacy threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of information amongst various end-users regarding the availability of this technology is expected to restrict the market growth

Large levels of financial costs associated with this technology resulting in complications for attaining return on investments acts as a market restraint

Segmentation:

By Application (Sentiment Analysis, Sales & Marketing Management, Risk & Fraud Detection, Call Monitoring, Others),

(Sentiment Analysis, Sales & Marketing Management, Risk & Fraud Detection, Call Monitoring, Others), By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises),

(Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises),

(SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Travel & Hospitality, Others),

(BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Travel & Hospitality, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

