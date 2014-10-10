Global Data Center Power Market report is based on present industry situations, market demands, business strategies utilized by prominent players involved in this market along with their growth synopsis. ICT industry report offers a fundamental overview describing the industry chain structure, import-export scenario, industry landscape, and consumption volume. Such, valuable insights into Global Data Center Power Market the market will help the decision-makers, industry leaders, analysts and all others involved in this market to achieve business plans successfully. The growth opportunities and constraints to Global Data Center Power Market growth will help the industry aspirants in planning their business strategies.

Global data center power market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center power market are ABB; Schneider Electric; Eaton; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Raritan Inc.; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Server Technology, Inc.; Tripp Lite; Black Box Corporation; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Legrand; and More

Data center power is the collection of all the services and solution offerings that a data center requires for its operations in terms of its energy requirements. The services pertaining to data center power involve management of components relating to energy needs, their maintenance and integration for successful operations. Whereas, the solution offerings involve all of the components, software for their operating need as well as any additional infrastructural requirements.

Global Data Center Power Market Segmentation:

By Product

Generators

Transformers

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

Energy Storage Devices

By Type

Solutions

Services

By Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

By End-User Type

Mid-Size Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Large Data Center

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Energy

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Research & Academia

Retail

Telecommunications & IT

Others

By Geography

Some Others Key Competitors are Vertiv Group Corp.; Schleifenbauer; RPS Spa; Kohler Co.; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Bloom Energy; Hitec Power Protection; Active Power; Cummins Inc.; Caterpillar; Toshiba International Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

Competitive Analysis

Global data center power market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center power market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content Global data center power market

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global data center power market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Global data center power market, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Global data center power market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, Global data center power market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application Residential, Commercial, Industrial;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global data center power market;

Chapter 12, Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

