Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market 2019 with Top Players Broadcom; Cisco; Dell; euromicron AG; Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Others
Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market By Type (PSE, PD), Device (Ethernet Switches & Injectors, IP Cameras, VoIP Phones, Wirless Radio Access Points, Others), Application (IoT Connectivity, Lighting Control, Infotainment, Access Control & Security, Others), End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1915.97 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand for devices and equipment compatible with PoE technology, along with the various levels of economic benefits provided by this technology.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions market are Advantech Co., Ltd.; Analog Devices, Inc.; Belden Inc.; Broadcom; Cisco; COMMSCOPE; Dell; euromicron AG; Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kinetic Technologies; Maxim Integrated; Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.; Microchip Technology Inc.; NETGEAR; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; ORing Industrial Networking Corp.; Silicon Laboratories; STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments Incorporated; ALE International, ALE USA Inc.; Juniper Networks, Inc.; D-Link Corporation; ADTRAN, Inc.; ALAXALA Networks Corporation and ZTE Corporation among others.
Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE)
- Powered Devices (PD)
By Device
- Ethernet Switches & Injectors
- IP Cameras
- VoIP Phones
- Wirless Radio Access Points
- Others
By Application
- IoT Connectivity
- Lighting Control
- Infotainment
- Access Control & Security
- Others
By End-Use
- Commercial
- Office Spaces
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
- Residential
- Industrial
- Energy
- Oil & Gas
- Telecom
- Automotive & Transportation
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Market Definition:
Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions is the collection of devices, components, standards and technology for supplying power to network systems. These solutions are designed to improve the overall reliability on energy sources by acting as a middle-provider of energy for network systems as it also helps in reducing the overall enterprise costs due to the lack of requirement of additional cabling and infrastructures.
Market Drivers:
- Ease of installation and operability of this technology is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Better performance levels of networks due to high reliability through this technology; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing demand for wireless networking and VoIP communication systems; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Increase in the levels of lighting systems and their integration with PoE is also expected to augment growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Higher financial costs associated with PoE devices such as switches and injectors; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Lack of the power supply range provided to the end-use devices through this solution is also expected to restrict the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, COMMSCOPE announced that they had inaugurated a new “Power over Ethernet (PoE)” lab will focus on research and development of modern, next-generation range of equipments and components in PoE applications. The facility located in North Carolina, United States will be used for monitoring and verification of performances of cables and cabling systems regarding their thermal performance. This lab will increase the overall application segments of PoE in real-world scenarios
- In June 2017, ORing Industrial Networking Corp. announced the launch of high-powered PoE products to meet the growing demand of power consumption. These offerings include Ethernet switches, injectors, media converters and splitters. The products developed under this range are designed under the IEEE 802.3af/at standard providing power capacity of 60W
