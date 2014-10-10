Infrastructure as a Service Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Infrastructure as a Service Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Gartner, Inc., CLOUD4C, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, NetApp, Lenovo., Accenture, Wipro Limited, FUJITSU, MuleSoft, LLC., Telefónica S.A., Tieto among others

Global infrastructure as a service market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 25.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for hybrid cloud platforms and technological advancement and development in the same are the factor for the growth.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for low cost IT infrastructure acts as a market driver

Growing adoption of cloud in SMEs will also propel the market growth

Increasing prevalence for smart phones among population will also drive the market growth

Dearth of proper IT infrastructure in developing country is restraining the market growth

Increasing security concern associated with the private cloud deployment will also hamper the growth of this market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global infrastructure as a service market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, RACKSPACE US, INC., Red Hat, Inc., Redcentric plc., VMware, Inc., www.javatpoint.com., Gartner, Inc., CLOUD4C, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, NetApp, Lenovo., Accenture, Wipro Limited, FUJITSU, among others

Segmentation:

By Component Type (Storage, Network, Computer, Others),

(Storage, Network, Computer, Others), By User Type (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government &Education, Healthcare, Telecom& IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Media &Entertainment, Others),

(SMEs, Large Enterprise), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government &Education, Healthcare, Telecom& IT, Retail, Manufacturing, Media &Entertainment, Others), By Solution (Managed Hosting Services, Storage As A Service, High Performance Computing As A Service, Disaster Recovery As A Service, Others),

(Managed Hosting Services, Storage As A Service, High Performance Computing As A Service, Disaster Recovery As A Service, Others), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud),

(Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Competitive Landscape:

Global infrastructure as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infrastructure as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

