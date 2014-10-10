The Global Technical Textile Market Report for all Industry contains basic, secondary and advanced information on global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trend analysis, segment and forecasting from 2019 to 2026. The report includes an analysis and discussion of important trends in the industry, market size, market share estimates. This study also analyzes market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors, and Five Forces Analysis by Porter. Technical Textile Market Report also lists leading competitors and provides insights into the strategic industry Analysis of key factors affecting Technical Textile Industry. This report focuses on Technical Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed.

Global Technical Textile Market, By Process (Knitted, Non-Woven, Woven and Others), Material (Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Synthetic Polymer, Natural Fiber, Metal, High Performance Fiber and Others), By Application (Geotech, Oekotech, Mobiltech, Indutech, Packtech, Sportech, Protech, Buildtech, Agrotech, Hometech, Clothtech and Meditech), By Technology (Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Finishing, Nanotechnology and Others), By Geography (Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Technical Textile Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Growing promotional events and investment towards the textile industries by various governmental bodies, to promote the manufacturers and suppliers in the developments is leading to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Technical textile is a high performance textile with special functionalities. Technical textile is used in a wide range of applications; most prominent are breathing masks, ropes, covers, belts, wound care products, diapers, bedding and others. They are also used as special accessory in different processes for the manufacturing of various products such as military uniforms, gloves, car covers, etc. The markets of technical textile is expanding in various industries such as packaging, sports, protective wears any many more.

Further, the textile industry is the largest consumer industry and plays a vital role to increase the economical rate. Technical textiles are used in various applications in different industries including automotive, personal care, hygiene, agro, home care and construction and building. Thus the wide applicability of technical textile is considered as a major factor, fuelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global technical textile market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Technical Textile market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2016, DiloGroup (Germany) introduced its latest products and development at CINTE Techtextil China, CINTE Techtextil China is the Asia’s leading biennial trade fair for technical textile.

Competitive Analysis: Global Technical Textile Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are DuPont, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Lenzing Plastics, Low & Bonar, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Alexium International, Berry Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc, Swift Textile Metalizing LLC, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, SRF Limited, ITG Company and others

Business Expansion:

In September 2018, Asahi Kasei Corporation has completed the acquisition of Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc. (Sage). Sage Automotive Interiors is the U.S based manufacturer of interior. Sage Automotive Interiors is a leading global supplier of specialty-designed, high-performance technical textiles for the automotive industry and now company will be the wholly owned consolidated subsidiaries of Asahi Kasei Corporation.

In November 2017, DuPont Protection Solution announced the collaboration with Belkin, a market leader in mobile accessories for the development of premium line of cables built with DuPont Kevlar for extreme durability.

In June 2018, DuPont Safety & Construction, a business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division announced that they will invest more than $400 million to expand the capacity for the manufacturing of Tyvek nonwoven material

Market Definition:

Technical textile is used for their multifunctional features. It is manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes and offers various advantages for its functional aspect in improving health and safety. Hometech textile and mobiltech textile are two form of textile which is widely used by automotive in reducing the weight of the vehicle by providing light material that is tough and durable. It has various applications in agriculture, packaging and furnishing, clothing, and other. According to the Industrial Trade Administration, in 2017, U.S. light vehicle sales reached up to 17.1 million units. In the same year, about 2.0 million new light vehicles and 130,000 medium and heavy trucks were shipped by the U.S. to more than 200 markets all round the world with additional exports of automotive parts valued almost about USD 85.6 billion. As per the U.S. Food and Agriculture Industries, in 2017, the food and agriculture industries are the active contributors to the US economy, accounting for around USD 6.79 trillion or 20.4% of total national output. Thus above factor proves that automotive sector is growing and will derive the demand for technical textile.

Market Drivers:

High adaptability and awareness of products

Growing demand from emerging industrial markets

Raising demand for new applications areas

Market Restraint:

High cost of finished product affects the pricing structure

Varying environmental mandates across regions

Restraints:

High Cost of Raw Materials Used In the Technical Fabrics:

The demand of the technical fabrics is directly associated with the growth of economy of textile industry. In the textile industry the overall 66.0% of the total cost depends on the raw materials. From the starting to the final product the textile industry includes various steps such as from cotton picking through spinning and weaving to finishing.

The technical textile is produced from the process of spinning and twisting and the raw material used in the textiles are natural threads, fibers, chemical fibers, dyes and many more which have desired properties. The natural fibers included in the technical textiles are cotton, jute, silk and coir, whereas manmade raw materials used are iscose, PES, nylon, acrylic/mod acrylic, polypropylene and the polymers like high density poly ethylene (HDPE), low density poly ethylene (LDPE) and poly vinyl chloride (PVC), which is widely used in around 40.0% in the technical textile.

High cost of raw materials used in the fabric processing increases the total cost of product and reduces the profit to the industry. For instance,

According to the Samruk Kazyna in November 2016, in China the cost of polypropylene was USD 1,028 per ton (USD 1.028 per Kg).

According to the suppliers in 2018, the cost of polypropylene is USD 1.1-3.5 per Kg, whereas the cost of chemical dyes used in the textile industry is USD 3.07-3.85/Kg.

Hence, high cost of the raw materials is impacting the overall production cost of textile industry restraining the growth of the market in the forecast period.

OPPORTUNITIES:

Recyclability of the Technical Textiles:

The Technical Textiles and Nonwoven Association of Australia, called various countries to support the investigation of National Carpet Recycling Program and for a Cooperative Research Centre for sustainable products and plastics, including the reprocessing or depolymerisation of materials to be established with the textile/carpet sector

Textile industry is largest consumer good industry, every person require garments and other daily need products which is made up of the textiles such as bags, footwear and many more. The manufacturing of the goods made up of textiles releases high amount of pollution and also the consumption of textiles release high waste. To reduce the waste and pollution produce from the textile industry, textile recycling and reproduction & reuse of fibers from textile waste is used.

According to the company Evrnu (U.S.), they have a recycling process in which they use old textiles and convert them into the fibres to make new textiles. This reduces the consumption of water. The textile designed by the company is 100% recyclable.

In June 2018, SOEX (India) and I:CO launched the first recycling system for all kind of foot wears, this recycling system will reduce the waste volume and the recycled material will be used in the production of new products.

Hence rising innovative technology associated with the recycling of the technical textiles used for personal care as well as for other purposes and rising concern amongst manufacturer to produce the recyclable textiles is the major opportunity in the growth of the technical textile market.

