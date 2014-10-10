Digital Map Market research report covers every aspects of the global market and presents it in easy to read format. The report also categories the industry into key geographical regions, sub regions, types and Applications. Digital Map Market study covers everything that a stakeholder needs to know about the Industry, complete with the sales, value, volume, market size and growth opportunities. The Market study covers everything that a stakeholder needs to know about the industry, complete with the sales, value, Volume, Market size and growth Opportunities.

Global Digital Map Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 34.41 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global digital map market are Esri, Google, TomTom International BV, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Digital Map Products, Inc., HERE, CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft, Apple Inc., Zenrin USA, Inc, MapSherpa, AND, Nearmap, INRIX, MapQuest, OpenStreetMap , Living Map, AutoNavi, MiTAC Holdings Corp and others.

Market Restraints:

Increasing adoption of free crowdsourcing digital maps hampers the market growth.

Strict government regulations and norms also restrict the industry expansion.

Market Drivers:

Rapid use of smart phones and increasing internet users has driven the market for digital maps.

Increasing prevalence of intelligent PDAS in smart devices is driving market growth.

Rising demand of digital maps from various verticals is another important factor driving the market growth

Increase in smartphone penetration with variant operating systems

Global Digital Map Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Usage

Indoor Applications Airports Malls Departmental Stores

Outdoor Applications Automotive Navigation Mobile & The Internet Public Sector Agencies Enterprises



By Functionality

Computerized

Scientific

GPS navigation

By Solution

