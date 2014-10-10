“Global photonic integrated circuit market is to register a healthy CAGR of 27.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017”

Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Photonic Integrated Circuit Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising need for better communication and computation need drives the growth of this market

The booming growth of 3D sensing applications, LiDar applications and automotive lighting boosts the growth of this market

Technological advancements and extensive use of cloud applications, 5G and IoT accelerates the growth of this market

Absence of digitization in some regions hampers the growth of this market as PICs require the use of digital photonics

Complication involved in designing photonic integrated circuits restrains the growth of this market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global photonic integrated circuit market are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Infinera Corporation., Lumentum Operations LLC, Intel Corporation, ColorChip, Finisar Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Luxtera, VLC Photonics S.L., TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

