Global Automotive Telematics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.37 billion in 2018, to an estimated value of USD 75.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Segmentation of Automotive Telematics Market:

Global Automotive Telematics Market By On-Highway Vehicle Services (ACN, Emergency Calling, Navigation & Infotainment, On-Road Assistance, Remote Diagnostics, Vehicle Tracking/Recovery), On-Highway Vehicle Form Factor (Embedded Telematics Solutions, Integrated Telematics Solutions, Tethered Telematics Solutions), Off-Highway Vehicle Services (Fuel Management, Location/Usage Tracking, Maintenance & Repair, Navigation, Diagnostics, Other Services), Off-Highway Vehicles Technology (Cellular Technology, Satellite Technology), Hardware (Infotainment Display Unit, Telematics Solutions Control Unit), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Global Automotive Telematics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive telematics market are Verizon; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; Intel Corporation; MiX Telematics; Robert Bosch GmbH; HARMAN International; TomTom International BV; Masternaut Limited; I.D. Systems; Teletrac Navman US Ltd; Trimble Inc.; Omnitracs; Continental AG; Bridgestone Corporation; Delphi Technologies; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; LG Electronics and Visteon Corporation.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive telematics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive telematics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Telematics Market

Automotive telematics is a type of integration technology that incorporates communication technologies with the vehicle and the devices installed in the vehicles, so that proper safety & management solutions can be achieved. It involves exchange of information between the devices and different components present in the vehicles with the receiver with the help of communication technology, through which the users can identify the status of the vehicle, its location, take control of the infotainment and multimedia devices connected with the vehicles. The widest area of application for this system is identifying the positioning of the vehicle, whether individually or for a whole fleet commonly known as fleet management.

By On-Highway Vehicle Services Automatic Crash Notification (ACN) Emergency Calling Navigation & Infotainment On-Road Assistance Remote Diagnostics Vehicle Tracking/Recovery

By On-Highway Vehicle Form Factor Embedded Telematics Solutions Integrated Telematics Solutions Tethered Telematics Solutions

By Off-Highway Vehicle Services Fuel Management Location/Usage Tracking Maintenance & Repair Navigation Diagnostics Other Services

By Off-Highway Vehicles Technology Cellular Technology Satellite Technology

By Hardware Infotainment Display Unit Telematics Solutions Control Unit

By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Commercial Vehicles



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, TomTom International BV announced that they had sold off their telematics business division to Bridgestone Europe NV/SA for 910 million euros. With this acquisition, both the companies are expected to focus on expanding according to their growth strategy.

In January 2018, Verizon announced that they had completed the acquisition of Movildata Internacional, provider of commercial fleet-management solutions. With this acquisition the company have expanded their share in the region providing advanced service capabilities.

