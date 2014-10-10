Content Moderation Solutions Market report offers incredible data along with a future forecasts and thorough analysis of the market on an international and regional levels. This report studies the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics that have been observed to be helpful in developing production strategies for the industry. Data models employed in the report for research methodology are vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Content Moderation Solutions Market report covers market shares for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global content moderation solutions market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global content moderation solutions market are Accenture, Microsoft, Appen Limited, Besedo, Clarifai, Inc, EBS, Two Hat Security, Open Access BPO, Insol Technoheight Private Limited, OneSpace.com, SQUADRUN INC., Magellan Solutions, Foiwe Info Global Solutions Llp., Teleperformance, MD Software, STAFFVIRTUAL, Sphinx Solutions Pvt Ltd., TELUS International, JumpDEMAND Inc., Webhelp, Valossa Labs Ltd., Oworkers, Conectys among others.

The content moderation solutions are used for guidelines to the user for protecting the businesses from negative and sensitive content which can damage the brand image. It labels the data which does not meet the guidelines which can be in any form such as image, video, text, audio and other. It continuously monitors, screens and approves the data if it meets the guidelines otherwise it detects and blocks the unwanted data or content from the business website.

The content moderation solutions were developed to protect the user from experiencing horrific content or inappropriate content. Content moderation now comes with an automated solution based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technology for better and quick results. Although, still the human interference is needed to define the gray areas but advancement brought more ease at a solution for users to experience while operating.

Segmentation: Global Content Moderation Solutions Market

Global content moderation solutions market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, type, moderation type, deployment model, organization size and end user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into image moderation, text moderation, video moderation, website moderation, profile moderation and others.

On the basis of moderation type, the market is segmented into pre moderation, post moderation, reactive moderation, automated moderation and distributed moderation.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises (SMES).

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, automotive, packaging and labeling, energy and utility and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in global content moderation solutions market are Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture, IBM Corporation, Appen Limited, Webhelp, Basedo, Alegion, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, Computyne Business Process Services, Conectys, Europe IT Outsourcing Company, ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC among others.

Product/Service Launches:

In May 2019, Microsoft launched new tool to improve artificial intelligence model for azure machine learning. The company strengthened their offering and service under azure cognitive services power applications. The increased service offering contains content moderator, anomaly detector, personalizer and others to help the customer for better decision making. Through this the company gets competitive advantage in market to attract potential customers.

In October 2019, WebFurther, LLC launched new service to detect profane text in blogs, social media apps, forums, memes, images, in-game chats, children’s sites and more. The Optical Character Recognition Profanity Filter Service is based on the optical character recognition technology which extracts the text from images, video and others. Through this company strengthened their offering for the customers which helped them to increase the customer base.

In March 2017, Google launched new product under artificial intelligence and machine learning product line. The new Video Intelligence API has been introduced for business developers to build application for automatic video entities extraction. Through this new product offering company strengthened their product portfolio for artificial intelligence based solutions for video data analysis.

Market Drivers:

Increased instances of objectionable social media posting, this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growth of the shift in business operations from offline to online is expected to propel the growth of the market

Presence of various online community guidelines regarding the content is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising adoption of e-commerce marketers and organizations is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding lack of effectiveness of AI in isolation of objectionable content is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Psychological effects of content moderation on the employees and negative mental impact on their lives is expected to restrict the growth of the market

The report provides insights on the following points:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Content Moderation Solutions Market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Content Moderation Solutions Market ” and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for Content Moderation Solutions Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Content Moderation Solutions market

