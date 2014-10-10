Global Head Mounted Display Market By Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), End Use (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & Industry, Engineering & Design, Military, Defense, Aerospace, Medical, Education, Sports, Fashion, Journalism), Product Type (Head Mounted, Eyewear), Component (Processor & Memory, Controller, Sensor, Camera, Display, Lens, Case & Connector, Goggles, Head Tracker, Computing, Battery, Pico Projectors Technology, Accessories), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Application (Security, Training & Simulation, Tracking, Imaging), Type (Discrete, Slide-On, Integrated ), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Head Mounted Display Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 41.73% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing demand from the users for compact and portable devices and technological advancement and high adoption of head mounted devices in the smartphone. There is an increasing demand for lightweight head mounted devices.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global head mounted display market are Alphabet, Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG, Microsoft, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FUJITSU, HTC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Optinvent SA, Collins Aerospace, Seiko Epson Corporation, Thales Visionix Inc., Avegant Corp., FOVE Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Meta View Inc., CINOPTICS, Kopin Corporation, VUZIX, Shoogee GmbH & Co. KG and SA PHOTONICS INC among others.

Market Definition:

Head mounted display refers to a display device which is worn on the head or a part of a helmet and it ensures that the display is always positioned in the front of the user’s eyes. The screen or monitors in hmds are liquid crystal displays as they are compact, lightweight and efficient. They are used in various industries like gaming, medical, military, and engineering. With the advent of technology a new display in being used which is an organic light emitting diode.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Airbus S.A.S. has collaborated with Microsoft to develop the HoloLens technology for their company which will empower employees to execute their jobs in the most efficient way. The collaboration will enable the company in increasing quality, security and speed which has reduced the chances of human error.

In February 2017, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has announced the launched head mounted display accelerator program for the manufacturers of hmds. It will help the manufacturers in reducing the engineering cost, and will decrease the overall manufacturing time. The launch will help the manufacturers in lowering the barriers and increase the scale of manufacturing which will boost the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global head mounted display market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of head mounted display market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America, Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

There is an increase in the investment in upgradation of technology by major players in the market

There is a surge in the number of adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies

The availability of low cost mounted displays is driving the growth of the market

There is a development of high resolution head mounted displays in the market

There is a continuous rise in the demand for head mounted displays from the defense sector

The innovation and outcomes of research and development in this technology will be boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

There is a lack of standardization and regulation for head mounted display design

It has a limited battery life which act as a barrier for the market

Lack of awareness and design issues act as a restraint in the growth of the market

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

