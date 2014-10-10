Global ESIM market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. By taking into consideration how people live, think, and spend, the decision about the use of technologies, the acquisition strategies to be employed and things required to build and uphold your brand image is taken by DBMR team. The ESIM market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. ESIM market report delivers insights about present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market.

Global eSIM Market accounted for USD 180.3 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global eSIM Market, By Application (Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Others), By Vertical (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics Transportation & Logistics), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Landscape:

The global eSIM market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major countries covered in this report are

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in global eSIM market are Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefónica S.A., NTT DOCOMO, INC., Singtel, Sierra Wireless, AT&T Intellectual Property, Apple Inc., CLX, Etisalat, IDEMIA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Orange, SAMSUNG, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Based on application, the global eSIM market is segmented into connected cars, laptops, M2M, smartphones, tablets, wearables and others.

On the basis of vertical, the global eSIM market is segmented into automotive, energy & utilities, manufacturing, retail, consumer electronics, transportation & logistics.

Based on geography, the global eSIM market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

The growing demand and importance of eSIM has promoted and provided ways for various companies to launch eSIM. For instance, in 2016, The Samsung Gear S2 3G, launched wearable device to feature an eSIM. In September 2017, Optus announced eSIM card technology on its mobile network. Furthermore, Telstra publicized the capability of adding phone call, data, and text messaging to wearable devices by launching “Telstra One Number” product using embedded SIM (eSIM) card technology.

Market Definition: Global eSIM Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the eSIM market in the next 8 years. An eSIM is a SIM-card that is embedded with the mobile devices. It comes in the form of an integrated SIM chip and need not be removed from a device. It has wide application in connected cars, laptops, m2m, smartphones, tablets, wearables, others. Apple is one of the first manufacturers that started to use an eSIM. The Apple SIM was announced in iPads in the United States. An eSIM is a new protected element designed in order to remotely manage multiple mobile network operator subscriptions and be amenable with GSMA specifications. The eSIM can be integrated in any kind of device. The growing demand and importance of eSIM has promoted and provided ways for various companies to launch eSIM. For instance, in 2016, The Samsung Gear S2 3G, launched wearable device to feature an eSIM. In September 2017, Optus announced eSIM card technology on its mobile network. Furthermore, Telstra publicized the capability of adding phone call, data, and text messaging to wearable devices by launching “Telstra One Number” product using embedded SIM (eSIM) card technology.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prominence for remote sim provisioning for M2M

Advent and adoption of IoT technology

Encouraging government regulations

Growing security concerns

Lack of regulation

