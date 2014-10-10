Market Overview

The global feed vitamins market accounted for USD 1876.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at 2080.3 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 1.7% over 2018-2024 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period). The drivers identified in this market are industrialization of livestock industry, expansion of animal meat market, changing demographics in Asia-Pacific and South America and livestock disease outbreak fuelling additives market. The restraints identified in this market are competition for raw materials with other industries, price volatility of agri-commodities and regulatory framework.

Scope of the Report

Vitamins are supplements included in the animal feeds in small amounts for the overall growth, well-being and performance of the livestock. Deficiency of vitamins can be adverse to the health of the animals and will also lead to a wide range of diseases. Vitamin supplements are considered necessary in animal feeds for all kinds of livestock, and this has traditionally fuelled the animal feed vitamins market. An increase in the demand for quality meat, developing markets, health concerns & disease outbreak in livestock have driven the growth of the market globally. The scope of this report is limited to vitamins supplied to animals in the form of feed additives and vitamins supplied externally, in the form of premixes are not part of the report scope.

Key Market Trends

Vitamin E – The Largest Market Segment by Type

The global market for Vitamin E was estimated to be USD 723.8 million in the year 2018. Vitamin E is a very important feed additive and the functions performed by the vitamin cannot be fulfilled by any other feed additive and hence, it is one of the most important feed additives. Vitamin E helps keep up the basic structure of tissues, build up the nervous system, and significantly adds to disease resistance in animals because of its balancing impacts on the immune system. Although Vitamin E is present in large quantities in fresh green forage, hay, and silage, its concentration reduces in storage, hence necessitating the incorporation of vitamin E as an additive in compound feed.

Asia Pacific dominates the market

The feed vitamins market in the Asia Pacific was at USD 636.1 million in 2018, making it the largest regional market. Livestock feeding in Asia- Pacific majorly is highly dependent on agricultural products like maize, sorghum, soybean meal, groundnut meal, and rice bran. However, with rising livestock animal health standards and the subsequent large-scale adoption of compound feed, several vitamins like A, D, E, K, and B are also included in livestock diets across the region. The Vitamin A market in China was significantly disrupted by inspections relating to environmental issues and new regulations. With the growing prices for the vitamins in the Asia-Pacific region, one of the major market players like DSM has planned to extend its investment towards vitamins production, which is likely to stabilize the prices in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

In the global feed vitamin market, companies are not only competing on the basis of the product quality and promotion, but are also focused on their strategic moves to hold larger market shares.Companies are investing heavily to develop new products and collaborating and acquiring other companies. This factor is expected to increase their market shares and strengthen the R&D activities. The companies like BASF SE, Adisseo, DSM Nutritional Products AG and Archer Daniels Midland Co. are the major players in the global feed vitamins market.

