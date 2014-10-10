The sources of data and information mentioned in the MUTATIONAL ANALYSIS report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Mutational analysis is a part of functional genomic analysis. It is the process of changing the sequence of DNA due to some genetic changes or some external changes. Internal factor involves during replication process, disturbance occur in DNA base pair sequencing, due to which mutation occurs. It is a technique of detecting DNA splicing which is used as mutation detection of next generation sequencing and microarray results. It is beneficial in reliable assay development and high throughput screening.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioreclamationIVT. ELEVATING SCIENCE, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Perkinelmer, Inc., QIAGEN, Oxford Gene Technology, others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Novartis AG got approval for its product named Piqray, in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of postmenopausal men and women. This drug was proved beneficial in solar-1 phase 3 trial for cancer. This product will increase the brand value of the company in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global mutational analysis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mutational analysis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Analysis of the Market with Segment Outlook

The Mutational Analysis research report segment had a significant market share and this trend is expected to continue over the Forecast period. Other factors like Market drivers, Restraints and Drivers.

By Type

Missense Mutation

Nonsense Mutation

Insertion

Deletion

Duplication

Frame Shift Mutation

Repeat Expansion

By Product

Enzyme

Substrate

By Technique

Denaturing Gradient Gel Electrophoresis (DGGE)

Constant Denaturing Gel Electrophoresis (CDGE)

Temporal Temperature Gradient Gel Electrophoresis(TTGE)

Single-Strand Conformation Polymorphism (SSCP)

Protein Truncation Test (PTT)

High Resolution Melt

By End User

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organization

Elucidation of the Market Drivers:

Growth of newborn genetic sequencing programs is driving the market growth

Advancements in noninvasive cancer screening techniques will propel the growth of the market

Technological advancement to facilitate genomic research and development is boosting the growth of the market

High government funding in the field of genomics is driving the market in the forecast period

Synopsis of the report

The MUTATIONAL ANALYSIS market also makes some important proposal for a new project in the market before evaluating its feasibility.

So this report encourages you to differentiate the opportunities in worldwide Market by region.

The report focuses on the volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level.

It analyzes the opportunities in the market for business stakeholders by recognizing the high growth segments, threats, market drivers and risks involved.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mutational Analysis Market Size

2.2 Mutational Analysis Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mutational Analysis Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mutational Analysis Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mutational Analysis Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mutational Analysis Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mutational Analysis Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mutational Analysis Revenue by Product

4.3 Mutational Analysis Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mutational Analysis Breakdown Data by End User

Conclusion:

This Mutational Analysis research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.