Global cerebral palsy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder which affects muscle movement and tone or posture. Cerebral palsy can cause abnormal reflexes, rigidity or floppiness of the limbs and trunk, unusual posture, unconscious movements, unstable walking, variations and stiffness in muscle tone and exaggerated reflexes (spasticity).

Brain abnormalities related with cerebral palsy also include other neurological problems such as difficulty seeing and hearing, intellectual disabilities, seizures, abnormal touch or pain perceptions, oral diseases, mental health conditions, urinary incontinence. The market for cerebral palsy is increasing due to increase in number of cases of cerebral palsy around the world which is increasing demand for cerebral palsy treatment.

By Type

Ataxia Cerebral Palsy

Athetoid Cerebral Palsy

Congenital Cerebral Palsy

Diplegia of Cerebral Palsy

Others

By Diagnosis

Imaging Tests Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Cranial Ultrasound Computerized Tomography (CT) Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Laboratory Tests Blood Test Urine Test Skin Test Genetic/ metabolic Test Others

Others

By Treatment

Therapy

Medication

Surgery

By Medical Devices

Orthotic Devices

ENT Devices

Eye-Tracking Devices

By Mobility Aids

Walkers

Walking Sticks and Canes

Crutches

Standers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Home care

Pathology Centers

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, ALLERGAN has received US the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned wider use of Botox to be used for cerebral palsy patients. The Sanction will help company to increase product portfolio and revenue generation in cerebral palsy market

In May, 2019 The Cerebral Palsy Foundation has launched Accessibility is Beautiful campaign on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2019. The campaign launched YouTube videos series and Universal Design “Look Book” which will capture homes of disability to showcase incredible architect-designed homes meets the necessities of their owner’s particular needs, and is truly accessible for everyone. The campaign will help to increase awareness about cerebral palsy and to make homes and living spaces accessible for everyone including cerebral palsy patients

Elucidation of the Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of cerebral palsy is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period

Increasing expenditure for the healthcare sector in developed economies is expected to enhance growth of the market in the forecast period

Availability of newer cerebral palsy drugs is expected to increase growth of the market in the forecast period

Increasing reliance on medications for controlling the symptoms of cerebral palsy also acts as a market driver

