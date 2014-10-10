The sources of data and information mentioned in the TULAREMIA INFECTION report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Appili Therapeutics, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Inc, Aradigm Corporation, Debiopharm Group, EpiVax, Inc., Cerus Corporation, Aduro Biotech, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, DEINOVE, others

Tularemia is also known as deerfly fever or rabbit fever is an infectious disease caused by the gram-negative bacteria francisella tularensis that infects wild rodents, squirrels, birds, rabbit and can infect the human by direct contact with an infected animal or from tick, mosquito, or deer fly bites. It can cause a severe flu-like illness and long-term health problems.

According to the statistics published in the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc. an estimated annual incidence of tularemia is approximately 100-200 case in the United States. Growing special designation from the regulatory authorities for treatment of tularemia infection is fueling market growth.

By Type

Ulceroglandular

Typhoidal

Oculoglandular

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Vaccinations

Surgery

By Drugs

Aminoglycosides Streptomycin Gentamicin

Quinolones Ciprofloxacin Levofloxacin

Others

By Vaccine

Live attenuated vaccines

Acellular subunit

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Elucidation of the Market Drivers:

Increase in number of farmers, especially those who work with animals, people who are engaged in slaughterhouses and veterinary personnel are vulnerable to this disease is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of symptoms associated with Q-fever is enhancing the market

Geographical Division of the Market

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Tularemia Infection Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

