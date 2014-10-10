This report has been organized with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the industry. The report analyses and evaluates the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which industry can speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI).

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Spirent Communications; ROHDE&SCHWARZ; Orolia; SYNTONY GNSS; CAST Navigation, LLC; Accord Software & Systems Private Limited; IFEN; Racelogic Limited; TeleOrbit GmbH; others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Reduces the costs associated with approval process while ensuring that high quality devices are commercialised

Reduces the time-period required for the estimation of effectiveness of GNSS receivers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Absence of required infrastructure for proper functioning of GNSS simulations; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Conducts Overall GNSS SIMULATORS Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

Product type- Single Channel, Multichannel

Application- Navigation, Mapping, Surveying, Location-Based Services, Vehicle Assistance Systems, Others

Vertical Type- Military & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Marine, Aerospace, Others

GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) simulators provide a virtual testing environment for GNSS receivers and related systems. This simulator helps in detecting the effectiveness of the components associated with GNSS by creating virtual simulations of vehicles, satellite navigation and other atmospheric modifications. This simulator helps detect whether the GNSS system is operating according to the parameters required in real-time while facing the challenges the navigation system might face in real-time during its application.The GNSS SIMULATORS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Orolia announced that they had acquired Skydel Solutions. This will provide consumers of Orolia with greater capabilities in providing GPS/GNSS solutions in applications where the detection of faults in GNSS operations is of utmost importance. This acquisition will also improve the current innovations in solutions available with Orolia providing real-time data with the utilization of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and SDR (Software-Defined Radios).

In September 2018, ROHDE&SCHWARZ announced the addition of capabilities to their “SMW200A GNSS Simulator”, with the inclusion of GPS L5 and Galileo E5 simulation services available with the simulator. The addition provides greater test scenarios capabilities with greater complicated designs and frequency bands.

