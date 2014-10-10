The sources of data and information mentioned in the AUTOMATED PARKING SYSTEM report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

Global automated parking system market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest AUTOMATED PARKING SYSTEM MARKET research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of the industry. This team is focused on understanding client’s businesses and its needs so that the finest market research report is delivered to the client.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Westfalia Parking, fehr Lagerlogistik AG, unitronics development & design., Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., FATA Automation, CityLift, Park Plus, Inc., wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd., others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising demand for sustainable and green parking solution will drive the market

Increasing urbanization and better infrastructure will also accelerate the market growth

Scarcity of land for parking acts as a driving factor for the growth of this market

Growing number of vehicles will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

High complexity of the system will restrict the growth of this market

Problems associated with the quality control will also hamper the market growth

Conducts Overall AUTOMATED PARKING SYSTEM Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

Product type- Palleted, Non- Palleted

Structure Type– AGV System, Silo System, Tower System, Rail Guided Cart (RGC)

End users- Residential, Commercial, Mixed- Use

The AUTOMATED PARKING SYSTEM report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Automated parking systems are systems which are specially designed so they can decrease the area which is need for parking systems. They usually provide parking on several stacks so they can maximize the parking spaces by decreasing the land usage.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Sumitomo Corporation announced the acquisition of Q-Park Operations B.V. The main aim of the acquisition is to bring out the largest potential of mobility platform. This acquisition will help the company to use the different technologies by the Q- park so that they advance their offering and strengthen their position in the market

In July 2018, Lödige Industries announced the acquisition of 5BY2. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio of automated parking system and will also help them to meet the rising demand of their customers. This will also strengthen their position in the market and will also offer cost effective and reliable solution to market

