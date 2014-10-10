The sources of data and information mentioned in the TRYPTOPHAN report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts. It also includes strategic profiling of top players in the market, wide-ranging analysis of their core competencies, and their strategies

This Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific)

The tryptophan is further classified into L-tryptophan and D-tryptophan having a small difference in orientation of the molecule. These amino acids are observed in milk, eggs, cheese, fish, peanuts, and many other food products. Recent study found that in U.S. the consumption of tryptophan by older people is not related to liver or/and kidney function but is linked with depression and sleep disorders. Tryptophan has wider applications in various industries such as pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, cosmeceuticals and others.

The Key profiles various organizations and players have likewise been highlighted here such as AMINO GmbH, Avantor, Inc., MEIHUA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Swanson, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC ., Cargill, Incorporated, CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.LTD., Penta Manufacturer, others. These profiles help the new entrants to clearly visualize the level of competition they are going to experience in the Tryptophan market.

Global tryptophan market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In June 2016, Evonik Industries AG had introduced L-valine to its amino acid portfolio for animal nutrition making the swine and poultry feed quite efficient. L-valine plays an important role as it is required for protein biosynthesis. It also minimizes the feed cost and assist in conserving the natural resources in agricultural feed production preventing gas emission, eutrophication among others. With this launch the company expands its product portfolio in the market

In November 2014, AJINOMOTO CO.INC increases production capacity of tryptophan from 4,500 tons to 7,500 tons in France. This will improve its effectiveness and strengthening the flexibility of production

The statistical surveying report helps to understand the emerging latest trends which helps to grow the Market. A brief analysis of the market provides the information of the upcoming opportunities of the Market

Growing number of health-conscious consumers driving the growth of market

Rising consumption of animal feed ingredients will fueling the market

Growing use in cosmetic industry is also driving the market

Side-effects associated with the use of tryptophan will restrict the growth of the market

Stringent government rules and regulation may hinder this market growth

For better comprehension the overall TRYPTOPHAN market has been segmented on the basis various factors such as-

By Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

By Application

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

By Type

Natural

Synthetic

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Food and Beverages Industry Experts, Research Laboratories, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

