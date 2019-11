The Global Bicycle Wheels Market report provides detailed information about the industry by revenue as well as volume for the forecast period. Study includes analysis, forecast and revenue from 2019 to 2026. Bicycle Wheels Market report focuses on the performance of this market in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. It also consists of drivers and challenges by complete analysis of top market players.

Shimano (JP)

Campagnolo (Italy)

Zipp (US)

Knight Composites (US)

DT Swiss (Switzerland)

Prime Components (UK)

Mavic (France)

FFWD Wheels (Netherlands)

Pro Lite (Taiwan)

Miche (Italy)

Industry Nine (US)

Forza Cirrus (Belgium)

Rolf Prima (US)

Sensa Supra (Netherlands)

Halo Wheels (UK)

Hunt Bike Wheels (UK)

Yishun Bike (CN)

Ambrosio (Italy)

Williams Cycling (US)

ROL Wheels (US)

Easton Cycling (US)

Cero Wheels (UK)

Boyd Cycling (US)

Woven (Canada)

Further, segmentation of market has been done that include:

Market, by Type

Alloy Wheels

Carbon Wheels

Market, by Applications

Road Bike

Mountain Bike

Gravel/Cyclo-cross Bike

Track Bike

Others

Regional breakdown:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of L.A.)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, UAE and South Africa Rest of Middle East)

