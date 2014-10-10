Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Multifactor Authentication Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Multifactor Authentication Market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Multifactor Authentication Market are HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB., RSA Security LLC., SUPREMA., Crossmatch, Censornet, Duo, IDEMIA, ZKTECO CO., LTD.., Watchdata, SecurEnvoy Ltd, SecuGen Corporation, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd. among others.

Global multifactor authentication market is to register a healthy CAGR of 17.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market By Model (Two-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Three-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Four-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Five-Factor Authentication), Deployment (On-premises, On-cloud), Application (Banking and Finance, Government, Travel and Immigration, Military and Defense, Commercial Security, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In June 2019, Microsoft to require multi-factor authentication for Cloud Solution Providers. Cloud solution providers will have to use multi-factor authentication to assist businesses and handle their Office365 accounts. It will prevent the account from getting hacked or from any kind of cyber-attacks. This will help in the expansion of the product portfolio for the company.

In June 2019, Boon Edam, for the Tourniket Revolving Door, launched Automated Resistance Class 3 Shield Doors. The update comprises automated and advanced burglar resistance class 3 shield doors as share of an operative safety package alternative. This enhancement in technology will help in growth of this company and the market.

Multifactor Authentication Market Drivers & Market Restraints:

Technological advancements in biometric and cloud-based authentication services, drives the market growth

Surging trend for BYOD and cloud-based services across enterprises, fosters the growth of the market

Strict security regulations and mandates, is benefiting the market growth

High complexity and cost involved in applying MFA solutions, hinders the market growth

Dynamic security guidelines and agreements, are expected to restrain the market growth

Multifactor Authentication Market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Multifactor Authentication Market Landscape

Part 04: Multifactor Authentication Market Sizing

Part 05: Multifactor Authentication Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

