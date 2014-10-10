Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Privileged Identity Management Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Privileged Identity Management Market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Privileged Identity Management Market are One Identity LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ekran System, Simeio Solutions, Thycotic., Xton Technologies, LLC., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, OneLogin, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc, Foxpass, Inc., Oracle, HashiCorp, IBM Corporation, Saviynt Inc.

Global privileged identity management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.64% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Privileged Identity Management Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Installation Type (Appliance-Based, Agent-Based), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Retail, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In June 2019, Saviynt released a new version of its latest safety product, Saviynt Cloud PAM, at this year’s AWS re: Force in Boston and Identiverse in Washington, D.C. Saviynt Cloud PAM is the recent complement to Saviynt’s main IGA suite, which also provides application access governance for crucial applications and cloud security, perfectly expanding the authority of smart identification to Privileged Access Management. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

Privileged Identity Management Market Drivers & Market Restraints:

Growing cautionary of data theft due to insider occurrences is driving the growth of the market

Requirement to improve organization productivity is propelling the growth of the market

Government monitoring agreements is boosting the growth of the market

Implementation of finest observes for identity management is contributing to the growth of the market

High cost of innovation and implementation is restricting the growth of the market

Frequent changes in regulations is hindering the growth of the market

Privileged Identity Management Market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

