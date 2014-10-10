This global Stem Cell Banking Market report gives an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This Stem Cell Banking Market report helps clients to be acquainted with new opportunities in the Stem Cell Banking industry and most important customers for the business growth and increased revenue. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is carried out in this Stem Cell Banking Market report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of business. This quality report has been planned with full commitment and transparency in research and analysis.

Over the next five years, RFM(Research for Markets) projects that Stem Cell Banking will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2110 million by 2023, from US$ 1380 million in 2017.

The storage fee is in the increasing trend, from 2381 USD/Unit in 2012 to 2991 USD/Unit in 2016; the average storage fee about 3000 USD per unit in 2016. The gross margin has the similar trend with the storage fee. The gross margin is about 76.5% in 2016.

Competitive Analysis: Global Stem Cell Banking Market

CCBC

CBR

ViaCord

Esperite

Vcanbio

Boyalife

LifeCell

Crioestaminal

RMS Regrow

Cordlife Group

PBKM FamiCord

cells4life

Beikebiotech

StemCyte

Cryo-cell

Cellsafe Biotech Group

PacifiCord

Americord

Krio

Familycord

Cryo Stemcell

Stemade Biotech

Stem Cell Banking refers to the human stem cell transplantation for the purpose, with acquisition, processing, preservation and provides the ability to differentiate stem cell storage bank, has been called the “life bank”. The Global new storage of the Stem Cell is about 420 k units in 2016. The region of new storage is relative concentrated. The main storage mechanism is relative concentrated, major in North America and China.

The Stem Cell accumulated storage has great relationship with the local economical developed level and medical level. To data 2016, the accumulated storage is about 4300 k units.

North America is the largest accumulated storage of stem cell, with a market share about 38%; China is the second largest accumulated storage of stem cell. Enjoying accumulated storage market share of 33%.

Segmentation by product type:

Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell

Embryonic Stem Cell

Other

Segmentation by application:

Diseases Therapy

Healthcare

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 By Therapeutic Indication

6 By Product Form

7 By Drugs Type

8 By Distribution Channel

9 By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

