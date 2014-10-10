This global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market report gives an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This report helps clients to be acquainted with new opportunities in the Joint Reconstruction Devices industry and most important customers for the business growth and increased revenue. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is carried out in this Joint Reconstruction Devices Market report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of business. This quality Joint Reconstruction Devices Market report has been planned with full commitment and transparency in research and analysis.

Competitive Analysis: Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

Medtronic

Nuvasive, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

Smith and Nephew

CONMED Corporation

DJO Global, Inc

In total hip replacement, physicians replace the damaged bone and cartilage with prosthetic components. They remove the damaged femoral head and place a metal stem into the hollow center of the femur. They then use a metal or ceramic ball to replace the femoral head. They replace the damaged cartilage lining the acetabulum with a metal socket, holding it in place with screws or cement.

Surgeons then place a plastic, ceramic, or metal spacer between the prosthetic ball-and-socket surfaces to provide a smoothly gliding surface. Total knee replacement involves resurfacing the bones. Physicians replace the damaged cartilage at the ends of the femur and the tibia, as well as a small amount of underlying bone, with metal components that re-create the surface of the bone. In some cases, they resurface the underside of the patella with a plastic disk. They insert a plastic spacer between the metal pieces to create a smoother surface.

Product Type Coverage:

Bone Graft

Implants

Osteotomy

Arthroscopy

Others

Application Coverage:

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Others

Major Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment

3 Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Market Demand

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

Range of the report

This report enables both sides in market (be an established firm or a relative new entrant). It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants in educating them about the market situations and the industry trends.

This report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.

Opportunities of the report

To gain detailed overview of parent market To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

