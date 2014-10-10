Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Top Industry Players Covered are NuVasive, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes Companies, Smith & Nephew
Competitive Analysis: Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market
- Medtronic
- Nuvasive, Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker
- DePuy Synthes
- Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC
- Smith and Nephew
- CONMED Corporation
- DJO Global, Inc
In total hip replacement, physicians replace the damaged bone and cartilage with prosthetic components. They remove the damaged femoral head and place a metal stem into the hollow center of the femur. They then use a metal or ceramic ball to replace the femoral head. They replace the damaged cartilage lining the acetabulum with a metal socket, holding it in place with screws or cement.
Surgeons then place a plastic, ceramic, or metal spacer between the prosthetic ball-and-socket surfaces to provide a smoothly gliding surface. Total knee replacement involves resurfacing the bones. Physicians replace the damaged cartilage at the ends of the femur and the tibia, as well as a small amount of underlying bone, with metal components that re-create the surface of the bone. In some cases, they resurface the underside of the patella with a plastic disk. They insert a plastic spacer between the metal pieces to create a smoother surface.
Product Type Coverage:
- Bone Graft
- Implants
- Osteotomy
- Arthroscopy
- Others
Application Coverage:
- Knee
- Hip
- Shoulder
- Ankle
- Others
Major Table of Contents:
1 Industry Overview
2 Industry Environment
3 Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Type
4 Major Companies List
5 Market Competition
6 Market Demand
7 Region Operation
8 Marketing & Price
9 Research Conclusion
