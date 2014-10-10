This global Heart Valves Market report gives an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This Heart Valves Market report helps clients to be acquainted with new opportunities in the Heart Valves industry and most important customers for the business growth and increased revenue. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is carried out in this Heart Valves Market report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of business. This quality report has been planned with full commitment and transparency in research and analysis.

Competitive Analysis: Global Heart Valves Market

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cryolife

Edwards Lifesciences

On-X Life Technologies

LivaNova

Medtronic

Micro Interventional Devices

Neovasc

Sorin Group

Jude Medical

TTK Healthcare

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Heart Valves

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Birth defects, age-related changes, infections, or other medical conditions can cause one or more of your heart valves to not open fully or to let blood leak back into the heart chambers. These conditions make your heart work harder and affect its ability to pump blood.

The normal invasive and MI procedures used by physicians often lead to complications like pleural effusion, arrhythmia, pleuritis, pericardial effusion, pericarditis, and infections in the lungs. This has led to physicians opting for minimally invasive catheter-based heart valve replacement surgery to reduce complications. Proven to be safe and efficient, these minimally invasive procedures reduce the need for blood transfusions, the risk of infections, hospital stays, and lead to rapid healing and recovery and better clinical outcome.

As a result of their benefits, many cardiologists are opting these methods over invasive and open heart surgeries and vendors have started manufacturing products for use during minimally invasive procedures. This increase in implementation of minimally invasive procedures is considered to be one of the primary drivers that will fuel the growth of this market in the coming years.

This report focuses on the Heart Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The demand for heart valves in the US has been rising rapidly since 2013, which will likely continue during the forecast period. The incidence of heart valve diseases in the country is rising, particularly among people aged above 70. Heart valve replacement procedures are minimally invasive and are considered safe and efficient. Many people prefer these procedures to open-heart surgeries.

Favorable reimbursement coverage by Medicare governs these procedures leading many vendors to focus on launching their products in the US. These vendors are conducting clinical trials to prove their products’ safety and efficacy profiles and gain FDA approvals. Approval of these devices will help in increasing the overall market revenue of heart valves in the country and boost market’s growth globally.

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

