Few of the major competitors currently working in the Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, , Huntsman International LLC., Kao Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Solvay, Vinamax Organics Pvt., CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD, Enaspol a.s., Unger Fabrikker AS, AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Oxiteno, KLK OLEO., Pilot Chemical Corp., Procter & Gamble. Lankem and many more.

The Global metal biocides market is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2025, from USD 2.75 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Metal Biocides Market By Type (Silver, Copper & Alloys, Zinc); Application (Paints & Coatings, Medical, Textile, Pesticides (Agriculture), Wood Preservation, Foods & Beverages)

The key players operating in the global metal biocides market are –

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant

DowDuPont

Metal Biocides Market Drivers & Market Restraints:

Market Drivers:

Growing pharmaceutical and healthcare market due to increasing incidences of diseases.

Increasing demand from the different verticals such as paints and coatings and water treatment because of rapid industrialization and continuous infrastructure development

Rising demand in the Asia Pacific region due to its accumulative acceptance of water treatment procedures in countries such as Japan, China and India

Market Restraint:

Strict Environment regulations due to its excessive usage

Regional Insights Of Metal Biocides:

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Metal Biocides market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Metal Biocides market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the metal biocides market

Analyze and forecast the metal biocides market on the basis of type and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

