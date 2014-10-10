“

Los Angeles, United State, November 2019,– – QY Research published research report provides In-depth Research on Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Dynamics, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026. This report offers a complete and deep analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographic progression of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market. The development prospects, growth plans, and coercions to Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications are analyzed in depth. The industrial process scrutiny, market share of well-known market players, trade chain structure is offered in this research report.

The global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is predicted to reach at a significant CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2026). The Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. It has featured the recent trends, technological improvements as well as some significant methodologies for increasing the performance of the businesses. The report provides crucial information on the market status of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications and is a major source of direction and navigation for individuals and companies involved in the industry. Based on graphs, charts and other formats our report help companies better comprehend their market trend data.

This report studies the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

V2X technology is based on 5.9GHz Dedicated Short Range Communication, a derivative of WiFi specifically defined for fast moving objects. It allows vehicles to communicate their state, such as their position and speed, to surrounding vehicles and infrastructures even in non-line-of-sight condition, such as behind a building or a curve.

The continuing push to improve safety while reducing the emissions and energy consumption resulting from transportation is driving the development of a number of crucial technologies, including electrification and automated driving systems. One of the key enabling systems for the success of both is the provision of real-time data to vehicles, drivers, and pedestrians through vehicle-to-external communications (V2X) using dedicated short-range communications (DSRC).

Global demand for new vehicles is projected to continue growing over the next decade, particularly in developing markets where dense urbanization is already causing problems with traffic congestion, accident rates, and air quality. Even before there is significant deployment of automated vehicles, V2X connectivity has the potential alleviate some of these issues. DSRC-based V2X systems are anticipated to be deployed by OEMs beginning in 2016 and see rapid expansion over the next decade. In addition to the embedded OEM systems on new vehicles, aftermarket retrofit systems and new smartphones with DSRC capability are expected to be adopted. According to QY Research, global revenue from sales of OEM and aftermarket V2X Communications is projected to reach more than $1.4 billion by 2021.

It is report that GM will be the first car maker to have a V2X system in a production vehicle, with their CTS Cadillac going into production at the end of 2016. Meanwhile in Europe, the Corridor Project will ensure that there is infrastructure in place for the early adopters. Deployment work is happening in parallel in the both the US and Europe, so it will be difficult to pinpoint exactly who deploys first – and even then there will only be months in it.

LTE-V2X is more complex and the market size is smaller than Wi-Fi. Though DSRC’s standard is ready now, but LTE-V2X is a promising evolved technology for V2X services and will further evolve for future V2X.

V2X Communications should make sure the communication reliability, safety of the whole and location accuracy. New communications technologies, system software, chips, GPS modules need to improve and develop to make sure the quality of V2X Communications.

Technically there is little difference between DSRC and LTE. The key difference is that the V2X community has already spent a decade developing DSRC – standards have been published to ensure that all the required functionality is present, large international trials have been conducted to demonstrate that safety benefits can be delivered as predicted , interoperability testing has been undertaken to ensure that equipment from different vendors work with each other, and now certification programs are being developed to ensure that deployments proceed smoothly. Despite the press that LTE has received, it is at the very beginning of all this, and it will take another decade before LTE has reached the same maturity as DSRC for V2X.

On the other hand, LTE is a very mature technology for providing internet connectivity, and is very good at doing this. Modern vehicles will have two systems – and LTE-based infotainment sub-system for delivering driver information and entertainment services, and a DSRC-based V2X sub-system for delivering safety. The infotainment sub-system will bebuilt to a price, and the V2X sub-system will be built to a standard.

The global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2026.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Arada Systems

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Delphi Automotive

Denso

eTrans Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Qualcomm

Savari Inc

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

By Application, the market can be split into

Road safety service

Automatic parking system

Emergency vehicles

Auto car service

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2026);

Focuses on the key Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Manufacturers

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Content

Market Overview: This is the first section of the report that includes an overview of the scope of products offered in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market, segments by product and application, and market size.

Market Competition by Player: Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: This part of the report is very important as it gives statistical as well as other types of analysis of leading manufacturers in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. It assesses each and every player studied in the report on the basis of the main business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specification, product application, and product category.

Market by Product: This section carefully analyzes all product segments of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market.

Market by Application: Here, various application segments of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market are taken into account for the research study.

Market Forecast: It starts with revenue forecast and then continues with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. The forecasts are also provided taking into consideration product, application, and regional segments of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market.

Upstream Raw Materials: This section includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis, and key raw materials analysis of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market.

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors: Here, the research study digs deep into behavior and other factors of downstream customers, distributors, development trends of marketing channels, and marketing channels such as indirect marketing and direct marketing.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

Appendix: It provided disclaimers, data sources, data triangulation, market analysis, research programs and designs, and research methods.

