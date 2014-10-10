Home Textile Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026 | QY Research
“
Los Angeles, United State, November 2019,– – QY Research published research report provides In-depth Research on Global Home Textile Market Dynamics, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026. This report offers a complete and deep analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographic progression of the Home Textile Market. The development prospects, growth plans, and coercions to Home Textile are analyzed in depth. The industrial process scrutiny, market share of well-known market players, trade chain structure is offered in this research report.
The global Home Textile market is predicted to reach at a significant CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2026). The Home Textile industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. It has featured the recent trends, technological improvements as well as some significant methodologies for increasing the performance of the businesses. The report provides crucial information on the market status of the Home Textile and is a major source of direction and navigation for individuals and companies involved in the industry. Based on graphs, charts and other formats our report help companies better comprehend their market trend data.
This report studies the global Home Textile market status and forecast, categorizes the global Home Textile market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Home Textile is a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.
China is the largest supplier of Home Textile, with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.
Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of Home Textile.
The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of Home Textile, enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.
The Home Textiles product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Home Textile industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of Home Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The global Home Textile market is valued at 142000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 180200 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2026.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Shaw Industries
Mohawk
Welspun India Ltd
Springs Global
Sunvim
Luolai Home Textile
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Fuanna
Shuixing Home Textile
Mendale Home Textile
Loftex
American Textile
Evezary
Shandong Weiqiao
Beyond Home Textile
Zucchi
GHCL
Veken Elite
Violet Home Textile
Sheridan
WestPoint Home
Franco Manufacturing
Yunus
Lucky Textile
Tevel
Dohia
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Bedding
Curtain & Blind
Carpet
Towel
Kitchen Linen
Blanket
By Application, the market can be split into
Family Used
Commercial Used
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Home Textile capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2026);
Focuses on the key Home Textile manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Textile are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Home Textile Manufacturers
Home Textile Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Home Textile Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Home Textile market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Content
Market Overview: This is the first section of the report that includes an overview of the scope of products offered in the global Home Textile market, segments by product and application, and market size.
Market Competition by Player: Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Home Textile market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Home Textile market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.
Company Profiles and Sales Data: This part of the report is very important as it gives statistical as well as other types of analysis of leading manufacturers in the global Home Textile market. It assesses each and every player studied in the report on the basis of the main business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specification, product application, and product category.
Market by Product: This section carefully analyzes all product segments of the global Home Textile market.
Market by Application: Here, various application segments of the global Home Textile market are taken into account for the research study.
Market Forecast: It starts with revenue forecast and then continues with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Home Textile market. The forecasts are also provided taking into consideration product, application, and regional segments of the global Home Textile market.
Upstream Raw Materials: This section includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis, and key raw materials analysis of the global Home Textile market.
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors: Here, the research study digs deep into behavior and other factors of downstream customers, distributors, development trends of marketing channels, and marketing channels such as indirect marketing and direct marketing.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.
Appendix: It provided disclaimers, data sources, data triangulation, market analysis, research programs and designs, and research methods.
”