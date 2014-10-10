The global oil and gas automation & Control systems market is growing at XX% CAGR and is expected to reach USD XXX by 2022 from USD XXX in 2015.

As the demand has dropped and the oil prices have fallen, which gave an opportunity for the companies in oil and gas industry need to assess their facilities like equipment, technology, systems, etc., and upgrade them to increase the efficiency in the field and at the refinery in order to save money and increase production.

The automation and control systems in oil and gas sector plays a crucial role, serving many applications in upstream, midstream, downstream and power control systems ranging from emergency shutdown, turnaround and outages of production facilities to automation systems assisting manufacturing processes, maintenance and others. The control systems helps the companies to remotely control every segment of oil and gas industry by monitoring the operations in real time and thereby improving the decision making to maximize the production.

Further the market can be analyzed with the increase of interest in new technologies in process automation and instrumentation coupled with the growth in extraction of shale resources, the oil and gas industry is witnessing a growth in the usage of various control systems on the basis of technology, such as Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control systems (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Manufacturing execution systems(MES), Motor Control Centers, Energy management Solutions, Maintenance and Support services.

Also, considering safety and efficiency, Automation and control systems in oil and gas industry are primarily used for the accomplishment of the tasks with less human intervention along with the increase in productivity, high safety standards and reduction in costs. Also, the automation have key applications such as retailing and distribution of petroleum products, processing and production of plants, commissioning, etc.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Base Currency

1.4 Review and Forecast Period Years

1.5 General Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Econometric Forecast Model

2.4 Research Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Technology Overview

5.3 Recent Developments

5.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

5.5 Porters Five Forces

5.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

5.5.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Demand for the Optimisation of Production Fields

6.1.2 Increasing Exploration & Production Activities in Marginal Fields

6.1.3 Effect of the Unconventional Oil & Gas Industry Expansion

6.1.4 Demand for Increasing the Safety and Security of Operations

6.1.5 Data for Asset Management and Decision-Making

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Need for Staff Retraining

6.2.2 High Initial Cost of Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems

6.2.3 Obstacles for Re-Implementing Existing Customisations

6.2.4 Difficulty in Data Handling

6.2.5 Regulatory Issues

6.3 Opportunities

6.3.1 Reduce in oil Prices

6.3.2 Advancement in Technology

6.4 Challenges

6.4.1 Updating the existing systems

7. Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market – Submarkets

7.1 Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Structure Overview

7.2 Introduction to the Main Oil & Gas Automation & Control Technologies

7.2.1 Overview of a typical system

7.2.2 Distributed Control System (DCS)

7.2.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System

7.2.4 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

7.2.5 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

7.2.6 Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

7.2.7 Other Oil & Gas Automation & Control Technologies

7.2.7.1 Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

7.2.7.2 Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

7.2.7.3 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

7.2.7.4 Real-Time Optimisation & Simulation (RTOS)

7.2.7.5 Wireless Transmitters

8. Global Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Market Forecast, By Geography

8.1 Regional Markets Share Forecast

8.2 North America

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Russian & Central Asia

8.5 Europe

8.6 Latin American

8.7 Middle East

8.8 Africa

9. Oil & Gas Automation & Control Systems Markets, By Sector

9.1 Sector Markets Share Forecast

9.2 Upstream Sector Market Share Forecast

9.3 Midstream Sector Market Share Forecast

9.4 Downstream Sector Market Share Forecast

10. Key Company Analysis

10.1 Honeywell International Inc.

10.1.1 Honeywells Major Contracts

10.2 ABB Ltd

10.2.1 ABBs Major Contracts

10.3 Schneider Electric SA (and Invensys)

10.3.1 Schneiders Major Contracts

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

10.4.1 Emersons Major Contracts

10.5 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

10.5.1 Yokogawas Major Contracts

10.6 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.6.1 Rockwells Major Contracts

10.7 Siemens AG

10.7.1 Siemens Major Contracts

10.8 General Electric (GE) Co.

10.8.1 GEs Major Contracts

10.9 Metso Corp.

10.9.1 Metsos Major Contracts

10.10 Ametek Inc.

10.10.1 Ameteks Major Contracts

10.11 Other Leading Companies

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Joint Ventures

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Most active companies in the past five years

11.5 Market Share Analysis

12. Appendix

12.1 Contact Us

12.2 Disclaimer

