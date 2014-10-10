Batteries are used for wide range of applications, ranging from consumer electronics to storage of green energy. Battery life is considered as one of the major parameters for quality of a device. Battery also involves a significant portion of the overall costs of a device, hence it is extremely important that battery has a decent working life while providing an optimum amount of power back to match with the device usage.

Battery management system (BMS) is used to monitor and control the functionality of rechargeable batteries such as charging, gauging, protecting and discharging. It is used to improve the efficiency, performance and working life of a battery and also facilitates charging at an appropriate voltage level. If in case, the voltage goes above a certain threshold level, it stops the charging. BMS monitors and maintains a favorable charging cycle so as to maintain a healthy condition of individual cells of the battery and provides a longer battery backup and improved working life.

Due to increase in use of hybrid and complete battery operated vehicles using conventional energy sources has significantly increased the demand for battery management systems, the market has also been driven by rising demand for green energy sources; whose power is stored in electrical form using batteries.

Drivers:

Increasing use of battery operated devices.

Rising demand for green energy.

Need to improve operational efficiency of battery.

Challenges:

It increases the overall cost of the device.

Compatibility Issues.

The Global Battery Management System Market has been broadly segmented on the basis of type of battery, function, charging source, application and geography. As per the type of battery the battery management market has been segmented into lead based battery, nickel based battery, lithium based battery, and sodium based battery and others. Whereas, in terms of functions the market has been segmented into charging, gauging, protection, authentication and monitoring.

What the report offers

The study identifies the situation of Battery Management System Market and predicts its growth. Report talks about growth, market trends, progress, challenges, opportunities, government regulations, technologies in use, growth forecast, major companies, upcoming companies and projects etc. in the Battery Management System Market. In addition to it, the report also talks about economic conditions of and future forecast of its current economic scenario and effect of its current policy changes in to its economy, reasons and implications on the growth of this sector.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter\’s 5 Force Analysis

3.4 Industry Policies

3.5 Drivers

3.5.1 Increasing use of Battery Operated Devices

3.5.2 Rising Demand for Green Energy

3.5.3 Need for Efficient Battery Utilization

3.6 Restraints

3.6.1 Increased Costs

3.6.2 Compatibility Issues

4. Technology Overview

4.1 Technology Snapshot

4.2 Ongoing research and development

5. Market Segmentation and Forecast

5.1 Battery Management System Market by Type of Battery

5.1.1 Lead Based Battery

5.1.2 Nickel Based Battery

5.1.3 Lithium Based Battery

5.1.4 Sodium Based Battery

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Battery Management System Market by Function

5.2.1 Charging

5.2.2 Gauging

5.2.3 Protection

5.2.4 Authentication and Monitoring

5.3 Battery Management System Market by Charging Source

5.3.1 Conventional and Non-Conventional Sources

5.3.2 Hybrid Source

5.4 Battery Management System Market by Applications

5.4.1 Consumer Electronics

5.4.2 Automobiles

5.4.3 Power Grid Storage

5.4.4 Commercial and Residential Power Backup Solutions

5.4.5 Others

5.5 Battery Management System Market by Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Others

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 Spain

5.5.2.4 Others

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Others

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Mexico

5.5.4.2 Brazil

5.5.4.3 Argentina

5.5.4.4 Others

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa(MEA)

5.5.5.1 Israel

5.5.5.2 UAE

5.5.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.4 Others

6. Vendor Market Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Major Products and Services

7.1.3 Financials

7.1.4 Recent Developments

7.2 Nuvation Engineering

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Major Products and Services

7.2.3 Financials

7.2.4 Recent Developments

7.3 Elithion

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Major Products and Services

7.3.3 Financials

7.3.4 Recent Developments

7.4 Generex Systems

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Major Products and Services

7.4.3 Financials

7.4.4 Recent Developments

7.5 Torqeedo

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Major Products and Services

7.5.3 Financials

7.5.4 Recent Developments

7.6 Vecture Inc

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Major Products and Services

7.6.3 Financials

7.6.4 Recent Developments

7.7 EnerDel

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Major Products and Services

7.7.3 Financials

7.7.4 Recent Developments

7.8 Canara

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Major Products and Services

7.8.3 Financials

7.8.4 Recent Developments

7.9 Ventec

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Major Products and Services

7.9.3 Financials

7.9.4 Recent Developments

7.10 Midtronics

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Major Products and Services

7.10.3 Financials

7.10.4 Recent Developments

8. Future of Battery Management System Market

