Latest Market Study on "Prebiotic Ingredients Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Functionality (Gut health, Cardiovascular health, Bone health, Immunity, Weight management); Bacterial activity (Bifidobacteria, Lactic acid bacteria, Others); Type (Oligosaccharides, Inulin, Polydextrose, Others); Source (Roots, Vegetables, Grains, Others); Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary supplements, Animal feed) and Geography"

Prebiotics is known as a type of dietary fiber called “oligosaccharides. It is a compound which is present in food that induces the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. Prebiotics ingredients support the body in building and maintain the gut and aids digestion. It also serves as food for probiotics. Prebiotic ingredients help to increase populations of healthy bacteria in the and enhance the production of valuable vitamins. Some of these Prebiotics ingredients nutrients include short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, acetate and propionate. It is absorbed into the bloodstream and improve metabolic health.

Leading players of the Prebiotic Ingredients Market profiled in the report include-

1. Beghin Meiji S. A.

2. BENEO

3. Cargill, Incorporated

4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

5. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

6. Ingredion Incorporated

7. Kerry Group plc

8. Nexira SAS

9. Royal FrieslandCampina N. V.

10. Samyang Genex Corporation

The global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented on the basis of functionality, bacterial activity, type, source and application. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into gut health, cardiovascular health, bone health, immunity and weight management. On the basis of the bacterial activity the market is segmented into bifidobacteria, lactic acid bacteria and others. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into roots, vegetables, grains and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Prebiotic Ingredients market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

