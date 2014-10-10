Very brilliant minds have invested their lot of time for doing market research analysis and hence generate this Smart Packaging Market report. This Smart Packaging Market report provides clients with the information on their business scenario which helps to stay ahead of competition in today’s speedily revolutionizing business environment. What is more, the report offers insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. This Global Smart Packaging Market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. As per the report, ABC industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL SMART PACKAGING MARKET ARE BASF SE, I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Sealed Air Corporation, 3M, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Meadwestvaco Corporation, Temptime Corporation, Paksense, Smartrac N.V., UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, Thin Film Electronics ASA, American Thermal Instruments (ATI), Multisorb Technologies Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, RR Donnelley Stora Enso OYJ.

Increasing consumer awareness for food wastage reduction, longer shelf life & changing lifestyle of people and growth in the consumption of frozen and chilled food products are some of the key factors boosting the market growth. However, stringent environmental legislations and high development costs are hindering the market growth.

Smart packaging is an advanced form of packaging that provides additional functionalities such as extended shelf life, freshness monitoring and improved safety along with the traditional basic three functions of packaging that is protection, communication and containment. In addition, smart packaging are also used extensively by various end user segments in order to add value to their products, strengthen their brand image and to improve the consumer appeal.

By End User, food & beverages segment acquired considerable growth due to increasing demand for packaged food products which provides nutritional enrichment and functional benefits. Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market owing to the rapid urbanization and change in lifestyle of consumers in the developing countries, such as China, India, and Thailand.

Smart Packaging Market TECHNOLOGIES COVERED:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging (IP)

Smart Packaging Market END USERS COVERED:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcares

Automotive

Other End Users

MAJOR CHAPTERS COVERED IN SMART PACKAGING MARKET RESEARCH ARE:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 By Technology

6 By End User

7 By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

