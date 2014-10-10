This Paraganglioma Treatment research report covers all the aspects of the market it offers customers with an opportunity that can help them in larger amounts of incredible accomplishments. It gives top line approximate and quantitative summary details which mainly includes the market size that is value and volume and forecast to 2026. It also profiles leading player’s descriptions including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Moreover, the report comprises the administration rules and guidelines and regional advancements association’s data with the assessment study.

Global Paraganglioma Treatment Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities are the key factors that drive the market

Paraganglioma is also known as pheochromocytoma is ultra-rare neuroendocrine cancers that arise from cells called paraganglia. Paraganglia cells are found near nerve cell bunches called ganglia. Most paraganglioma originate in one of the two adrenal glands located above the kidneys in the back of the upper abdomen. It causes over activation of adrenal hormones that can lead to life-threatening high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke in these patients.

According to the statistics published in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, an estimated annual prevalence of paragangliomas is 1 in every 1 million people worldwide. Introduction of the drugs used to treat complication associated with paragangliomas and presence of refined healthcare infrastructure is fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Growing prevalence of cancer has boosted the development of the novel treatments can enhance the market growth

Rise in number of patients suffering from paragangliomas and continuous advances in the treatment is propelling the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Paraganglioma Treatment Market

By Type

Sympathetic Paragangliomas

Parasympathetic Paragangliomas

By Site of Origin

Caroid Paragangliomas

Cervical Paragangliomas

Vagal Paragangliomas

Others

By Therapy Type

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT)

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Iobenguane I 131

Cyclophosphamide

Vincristine

Dacarbazine

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc received approval from the FDA for Azedra (iobenguane I131), a radioactive therapeutic agent for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older. This drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy designation, an Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designations and Priority Review from the FDA for the treatment of iobenguane-avid metastatic paraganglioma and pheochromocytoma. The approval of Azedra represents major advances in non-surgical treatment for ultra-rare cancer paraganglioma.

In August 2016, Advanced Accelerator Applications entered into research collaboration with National Cancer Institute to develop Lutathera, a Lu-177-labeled somatostatin analogue peptide for the treatment of pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma. Under the terms of deal, National Cancer Institute will have the responsibility to conduct clinical trial studies. This collaboration will provide the funds and assist the development of new class of therapeutics to treat patients suffering from paraganglioma.

Competitive Analysis:

Global paraganglioma treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global paraganglioma treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global paraganglioma treatment market are Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AstraZeneca, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD and others.

Research Methodology: Global Paraganglioma Treatment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

