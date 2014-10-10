CADASIL Treatment Market research report highlights key market dynamics of sector. It includes systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations which is conducted through social and opinion research. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Not to mention, this report presents precise and exact information about the market to drive your business in the right direction. The CADASIL Treatment report introduces market basics like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

Global CADASIL Treatment Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with CADASIL such as migraine and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

CADASIL is cerebral autosomal dominant arteriopathy with subcortical infarcts and leukoencephalopathy is an inherited genetic disorder of the blood vessels that affects the blood flows particularly in the cerebral vessels within in the white matter of the brain. It is believed to cause by mutation in the NOTCH3 gene. This NOTCH3 gene is important for the normal function and survival of vascular smooth muscle cells. CADASIL is characterized by recurring subcortical ischemic episodes and migraines that progress to dementia over a time and eventually leads to death.

According to the statistics published in the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, an estimated prevalence of CADASIL worldwide is up to 1-2 per 100,000 people. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of novel treatment are deriving the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CADASIL treatment market are Abbvie Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Athenex, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novartis AG, WOCKHARDT, Mylan N.V. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Unichem Laboratories, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc and others.

Market Drivers

Family history of CADASIL is driving the growth of the market

Emergence of drugs used to treat the risk associated with CADASIL can enhance the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Segmentation: Global CADASIL Treatment Market

By Therapy Type

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Thrombolytic Therapy

Others

By Drugs

Antiplatelet Agents

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitor

Anticonvulsant

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc reported positive results from its phase I/IIa clinical study for the treatment of ischemic stroke which is most common symptoms of CADASIL. The trail demonstrated safety as well as preliminary efficacy with no adverse events. The clinical results can suggest allogeneic mesenchymal bone marrow stem therapy could be significant clinical benefits for patients with ischemic stroke.

Competitive Analysis:

Global CADASIL treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global CADASIL treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global CADASIL Treatment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

