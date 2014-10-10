Mart Research new study, Global Functional Apparels Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

The global Functional Apparels market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Functional Apparels by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Outdoor Clothing

Sportswear

Footwear

Socks

Innerwear

Others

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Addidas

Icebreaker

Tommy Hilfiger

Nike Inc.

New Balance Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Asics Corporation

Columbia

Russell Brands LLC

Polar Stuff

Playboy Enterprises

Thai Sock Co. Ltd.

Skechers USA Inc.

Puma

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Men

Women

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Functional Apparels Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Functional Apparels Industry

1.2 Market Segment

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter 3 Functional Apparels Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Outdoor Clothing

3.1.2 Sportswear

3.1.3 Footwear

3.1.4 Socks

3.1.5 Innerwear

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Chapter 4 Major Companies List

4.Functional Apparels Addidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Icebreaker (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Tommy Hilfiger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Nike Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 New Balance Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Under Armour Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Asics Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Columbia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Russell Brands LLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Polar Stuff (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Playboy Enterprises (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Thai Sock Co. Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Skechers USA Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Puma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Chapter 6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Men

6.1.2 Demand in Women

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

Chapter 7 Region Operation

Chapter 8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Chapter 9 Research Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table Upstream Segment of Functional Apparels

Table Application Segment of Functional Apparels

Table Global Functional Apparels Market 2013-2024, by Application, in USD Million

Table Major Company List of Outdoor Clothing

Table Major Company List of Sportswear

Table Major Company List of Footwear

Table Major Company List of Socks

Table Major Company List of Innerwear

Table Major Company List of Others

Table Global Functional Apparels Market 2013-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Functional Apparels Market 2013-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Functional Apparels Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Functional Apparels Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in Volume

Table Addidas Overview List

Table Functional Apparels Business Operation of Addidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Icebreaker Overview List

Table Functional Apparels Business Operation of Icebreaker (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Tommy Hilfiger Overview List

Table Functional Apparels Business Operation of Tommy Hilfiger (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

……

