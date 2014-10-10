Global Customer Journey Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 23.12 billion by 2025, from USD 5.10 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

By keenly unearthing the best market opportunities, resourceful information is fostered for your business to prosper in the market. The Customer Journey Analytics report is a perfect window to the ICT industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This report is a source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. The report comprises of top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors of ICT industry that are very essential for better decision making. In this report; a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players of ICT industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global customer journey analytics market are Oracle, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, AIMIA Inc., Comarch SA., Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., Brierley Partners, Epsilon, ICF Inc., Kobie Marketing, Inc, TIBCO Software Inc., Salesforce, Adobe Systems, Nice Systems, , Verint Systems, Pointillist, Clickfox, Quadient, Kitewheel, Servion and Callminer among others.

Major Market Drivers And Restraints:

New technologies such as Customer behavioural analysis is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Increasing demand in banks and insurance companies, due to focussing on multi-channel customer experience management.

The retail and e-commerce sector is increasing rapidly due to customer behavioural analysts.

It’s also focus on chronological timeline of consumer engagement and marketing tools to tracks its customers.

Distortion due to user data is not proper for producing datas.

Market Segmentation:

The global customer journey analytics market is segmented based on application, touchpoint, component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical and geographical segments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into customer segmentation and targeting, customer behavioral analysis, customer churn analysis, campaign management, brand management, product management, others (customer loyalty and process management).

On the basis of touchpoint, the market is classified into web, social media, mobile, email, branch/store, call center and others (surveys, promotional events, and sales representatives).

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services. The Services segment is sub segmented into managed services and professional services. the professional services segment is again sub sub-segmented into support and maintenance services and consulting services.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, telecommunications and IT, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, automotive and transportation and others (education and real estate)

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global customer journey analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer journey analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Oracle launched a Smarter Approach in customer experience management , which is beneficial in artificial intelligence, chatbots , video and messaging and enhance mobile that transform the existing business platforms.

