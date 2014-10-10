Global military robots market is driven by the use of robots for a new range of military applications and military modernization programs, global military robots market registering a healthy CAGR of 13.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

military robots market research report involves six major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. You can request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry to get detailed market report. This report has estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will help user or client to take decision based on futuristic chart. This military robots market research report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global military robots market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., Cobham plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., UAV Factory, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., IMI Systems Ltd., BAE Systems., Saab AB., Boeing., and others.

Key Developments in the Market

In February 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. announced that they have acquired Chelmsford so that they can meet the endeavor robots demand because they taking place of soldiers in dangerous situations .This will benefit FLIR to enter into attractive unmanned ground vehicles market for military and advance algorithms that use AI and machine learning and provide public safety.

In February 2016, iRobot a U.S. based well known consumer robotics vendor sells its defense and security division to Arlington Capital Partners as they want to focus on its domestic robots market, add on new product range in the market, continue their expansion in china and plans to further expand this niche market only.

Market Drivers:

Development of artificial intelligence and modern technology drives the market of military robots

Increasing terrorism activities worldwide is another factor driving the growth of the market

Increase in perfection due to replacement of soldiers with robots is also driving the market growth

These robots are designed to provide excellent service at situation like hazardous and extreme environments without any hassle, contributing in the industrial development

Market Restraints:

Decline in defence budget in developed economies across the globe acts as restraints for the industry

High cost of procurement and maintenance cost for the robots

Competitive Analysis: Global Military Robots Market

Global military robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of military robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Military Robots Market

By Platform

(Land Robots, Marine Robots, Airborne Robots),

Application

(Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) ,Search and Rescue ,Combat Support ,Transportation ,Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) ,Mine Clearance ,Firefighting ,Others),

Payout

(Sensor, Radar, Weapon, Others),

End user

(Military Market, Homeland Security Market),

Mode of operation

(Human Operated, Autonomous),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

