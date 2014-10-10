Global prebiotic ingredients market is accounted to be USD 4.8 billion in 2017 and is growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The prebiotic ingredients report studies present as well as future aspects of the prebiotic ingredients Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis. The prebiotic ingredients report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, price, Value, production, capacity, capability utilization, supply, and demand and industry growth rate.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in prebiotics ingredients market are Cargill, Dupont, Frieslandcampina, Ingredion, Beneo, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Fonterra, Kerry Group, Taiyo International, Prenexus Health, Thera-Plantes Inc., AIDP, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Novasep, Tate & Lyle among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand of healthy products

Functionality of prebiotic ingredients

Wide range of applications

High investments in R&D

High cost of manufacturing process

Market Segmentation:

By type the market for prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose, lactulose, pyrodextrins, others.

By source the market for prebiotic ingredients is segmented into roots, vegetables, grains, others.

On the basis of application, the prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into functional foods & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. The functional foods & beverage segment is sub-segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat products, infant food, beverages, others.

By functionality the prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into gut health, cardiovascular health, bone health, immunity, and weight management.

On the basis of functionality, the prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into bifidobacteria, lactic acid bacteria, others.

On the basis of geography, prebiotics ingredients market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The prebiotic ingredients market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence, the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of prebiotic ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

