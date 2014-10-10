The Cloud-based Computing market uses agile research methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces for high-level assessment of assessment of Cloud-based Computing market. It is an ideal tool to understand Cloud-based Computing market elements that affects the growth of the market. It identifies development openings in the market to enable the readers to make visionary development prospects in Cloud-based Computing market. The investigation is an ideal blend of qualitative and quantitative data featuring key market improvements, challenges that industry and rivalry is looking alongside deep examination of new opportunities and trends in Cloud-based Computing market.

Global Cloud-based Computing Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1031.36 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising adoption of hybrid cloud service and increasing number of small and medium sized enterprises are the factors for the growth of this market.

Cloud computing is the delivery of any services such as networking, software, storage and others over the internet. This can either be private or public in which public cloud sell services to the people on the internet and private cloud is usually used by organization in which services are provided to the limited number of the people. They are divided into three service models- platform as a service, software as a service and infrastructure as a service. These cloud computing are very beneficial as they are cost effective, improves performance, enhance productivity and has the ability to scale elastically. They are widely used in industries such as banking, manufacturing, media, healthcare,, energy utilities and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising automation and agility is driving the market growth

Increasing demand to deliver enhanced customer experience will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand from end users as it offer consumption-based billing which will also propel the market growth

Increased cost saving and good return on investment is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Cloud-based computing Market

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Workload

Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery

Application Development and Testing

Database Management

Business Analytics

Integration and Orchestration

Customer Relationship Management

Enterprise Resource Management

Collaboration and Content Management

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Google announced the launch of their new open from Google Cloud Anthos which will help the users to access any applications from anywhere. This will help the user manage and track their workloads in their data center on the Google cloud without making any changes. It is completely a software based solutions and one can install it on existing hardware

In August 2018, One97 Communications Limited announced the launch of their new artificial cloud computing platform Paytm AI Cloud for India which is specially designed for the online payment portal. The company has partnered with the Alibaba for Cloud Computing Infrastructure and with DingTalk they will be offering messaging solutions. This is very beneficial for the companies who require high- quality solutions and instant solutions for better workflow

Competitive Analysis

Global cloud-based computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud-based computing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cloud-based computing market are IBM Corporation. Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, VMware, Inc., Intel Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., Adobe, Verizon, CenturyLink., FUJITSU, NTT Communications Corporation, Kamatera, Inc., DigitalOcean, LLC., MassiveGRID, Liquid Web, LLC, Salesforce.com, inc., Charter Communications, Pivotal Software, Inc., CloudSigma Holding AG and others.

