Global HSE consulting and training services market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 57.94 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of concerns regarding the well-being of workers operating in difficult circumstances and conditions.
The HSE consulting and training servicesreport discusses about ex-factory price by type, production value market shares by type, and production market share by type. Each regional market is comprehensively studied with key focus on import and export, leading players, production value growth rate, and production growth rate. It includes an analysis of the consumption of each region studied in the report on the basis of the country, type and application.
Major Market Competitors/Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the HSE consulting and training services market are Sigma-HSE Ltd; RPS Group; STE GROUP; STS CONSULTING SERVICES; WHA Services; Novo IRESC India Private Limited; WorldStarHSE; Aegide International; Forge Safety, LLC; HSE Consulting Limited; HSE Consulting Services, LLC; Cority Software Inc.; Astutis; ETQ, LLC; Clutch Safety Solutions Ltd.; SSG; Quentic; The Safe Step; Sphera; VelocityEHS; Enablon; Intelex Technologies; Gensuite; ENVIANCE; Optial UK Ltd; Verisk 3E and SAP SE.
Market Drivers:
Increased stringency and presence of regulations regarding the health and safety of workers in working environment is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
Compulsion in teaching and providing training services to the workers/employees in various manufacturing environments; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
Varied information provided to the workers that may not require their usage with the implementation of these services; this factor is expected to restrain the growth
High cost associated with the implementation of these training services is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market
By Services
Training
Consulting
By Service Type
Risk Assessment/Management
Accident Reporting
Hazard Analysis Management
Contract Management
Process Mapping
Incident Investigation & Claims Management
Program Development & Audits
Industrial Hygiene
Exposure Monitoring
Noise Dosimetry & Area Monitoring
Asbestos Surveying
Chemical Hazard Sampling
Air Quality Assessments
Environmental Site Assessments
Due Diligence
Subsurface Investigations
Others
Ventilation Assessment
Occupational Health Services
Process Standardization
Posture
Lifting
Others
Medical Data Analysis
Violence & Harassment Risk Assessment
Emergency Response Assessment
Ergonomic Consulting
Others
Laboratory Services
Others
By Industry
Manufacturing
Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing
Mechanical & Plant Engineering
Aviation
Defense
Process Manufacturing
Metal
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Oil
Gas & Mining
Pulp & Paper
Utilities
Government
Construction & Real Estate
Logistics & Transportation
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In May 2019, Sphera announced that they had acquired SiteHawk LLC, with the company focused on providing services to organisations from manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, chemicals and many more. The services include data management, intelligence and safety reporting, compliance and risk management. This acquisition will help in expansion of service and capabilities of Sphera over a number of industry verticals.
In November 2017, EcoIntense GmbH announced that they had acquired NordSafety, with this acquisition enhancing the position of the organisation to a leader of HSE services in the European region. This acquisition will also help in adding an innovative method of delivering these services to a broader range of consumers.
Competitive Analysis: Global HSE Consulting and Training Services Market
Global HSE consulting and training services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of HSE consulting and training services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
