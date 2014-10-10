Global Wood Coating Resins was valued at an estimated USD 28.95 billion in 2018, this value is expected to rise to an estimated USD 42.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The wood coating resins report contains vital information about growth, size, leading players and segments of the industry. This report helps to Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market. The wood coating resins report provides key statistics on the market status of the manufacturers and is valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the coating resins market are DowDuPont; Covestro AG; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; Reichhold LLC 2; Arkema; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.; Huntsman International LLC; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Qualipoly Chemical Corp.; Jiangsu sanmu group Co,Ltd.; Arakawa Chemical Industries,Ltd.; Alberdingk Boley; The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Eternal Materials Co.,Ltd.; CBC Co.,Ltd.; Perstorp Orgnr; Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.; DIC CORPORATION and Wacker Chemie AG.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand for environmental friendly, efficient coatings from the various end-use industries

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating and vulnerable raw material prices used in the production is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Global Coating Resins Market Segmentation:

By Resin Type

(Epoxy Resin,Amino Resin,Alkyd Resin,Polyurethane Resin,Unsaturated Polyester Resin,Saturated Polyester Resin,Acrylic Resin,Vinyl Resin,Other Resins)

By Technology

(Solvent-Borne Coatings,Powder Coatings,Waterborne Coatings,High Solids Coatings,Radiation Curable Coatings,Others)

By Application

(Automotive Coatings,Marine & Protective Coatings,Architectural Coatings,General Industrial Coatings,Packaging Coatings,Wood Coatings,Others,Graphic Arts,Aerospace)

By Geography

(North America,South America,Europe,Asia-Pacific,Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Polynt and Reichhold announced the combination of both the companies, resulting in a specialised company for various kinds of coatings, and special materials. The combination of both the companies is expected to form a global leader in the coatings market, due to their established infrastructures and capabilities.

In October 2016, Arkema announced that they are planning to build a production facility for polyester powder coatings situated in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The facility will include a manufacturing plant and a research laboratory providing all the facilities required to advance the product offerings.

Competitive Analysis: Global Wood Coating Resins Market

Global coating resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coating resins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

