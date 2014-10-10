Global machine vision lighting market is expected to grow from US$ 1089.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1961.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2018 and 2025.

Machine vision lighting market is experiencing growth all across the globe, with the rising adoption of automation, increasing government standards for products, as well as the increasing need for productivity. Furthermore, the rising adoption of machine vision systems by diverse end-user industries is also propelling the machine vision lighting market growth.

The major companies operating in the machine vision lighting market include Advanced Illumination Inc., EFFILUX, Moritex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Omron Microscan System, Inc., Cognex Corporation, ProPhotonix Limited, Smart Vision Lights, Spectrum Illumination, and TPL Vision among others.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of machine vision lighting market based on lighting type, spectrum of light and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By spectrum of light, visible spectrum accounted for the largest share of the machine vision lighting market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of the global machine vision lighting market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current machine vision lighting market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the machine vision lighting market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the machine vision lighting market with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the machine vision lighting market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Currently, Europe is dominating the market for machine vision lighting. This growth is attributed to the presence of robust automotive, consumer electronics, as well as the F&B industry in the region. However, APAC region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. The presence of strong manufacturing sector in the developed as well as developing economies of APAC region is influencing the market growth for machine vision lighting. Also, the increasing adoption of machine vision systems by different end-user industry is bolstering the market growth. The rising living standard of people across the globe coupled with stringent government standards for different products is impacting the market positively.

