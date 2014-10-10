The Global Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD xxbillion by 2026, from USDxx billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016 & 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Industrial rubber provides information that is changing which helps to keep you ahead from the competitor, furthermore, the industrial rubber report is likewise structured with estimate CAGR of the industrial rubber market. This report provides region wise analysis in the areas such as North America, Europe, Asia pacific, south America, Middle east and Africa. It also provides pin point analysis of the drivers and restraints of the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial rubber market are LANXESS, US Rubber, TSRC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim , JSR Corporation , LG Chem , Versalis S.p.A. , ZEON Corporation , Ansell, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO.,LTD., THAI RUBBER CORPORATION, Companiess.com, Trinseo, versalis.eni.com. Bridgestone, Exxon Mobil Corporation , MICHELIN, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc., The Dow Chemical Company , Bridgestone Corporation, Cooper Standard Inc., Continental AG, Freudenberg Group, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, HEXPOL AB, Gates Corporation, NOK CORPORATION, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Eaton, Myers Industries, Inc., Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand from the automotive industry

Growing demand in Asia- pacific

Growing demand for eco-friendly rubber

Environmental regulations

Health hazards associated with industrial rubber

Market Segmentation: Global Industrial Rubber Market

The global industrial rubber market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global industrial rubber market is segmented into synthetic rubber and natural rubber.

On the basis of application, the global industrial rubber market segmented into automotive, building & construction, industrial manufacturing, polymer modification, wire & cable, electrical & electronics, bitumen modification, and others.

Based on geography, the global industrial rubber market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil .among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Industrial Rubber Market

The global industrial rubber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial rubber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

