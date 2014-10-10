A new research report titled, “Exhaust Manifold Market” has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Exhaust Manifold Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

The usage exhaust manifold has supported in enhancing the overall efficiency of the exhaust systems of entry-segment vehicles. The automobile manufacturers are focusing to use advanced high-strength steel and several grades of stainless steel and aluminized steel in exhaust manifolds. These advanced alloys offer durability and high thermal expansion coefficient to the exhaust manifolds. The superior mechanical properties of the advanced alloys is expected to boost its demand in mass-production vehicles such as entry-segment passenger vehicles.

The major factors driving the growth of the exhaust manifold market are the growth in production volume of passenger vehicles and stringent regulatory norms on vehicular emissions. In addition, the increasing usage of lightweight and advanced alloys is anticipated be a major factor propelling exhaust manifold market growth.

Some of the Major Players in Global Market: Benteler International AG, Eberspächer Group, Faurecia SA, Friedrich Boysen GmbH, Futaba Industrial, Katcon,Magneti Marelli S.p.A., SANGO, Tenneco, Yutaka Giken Company

Market Segmentation:

The global exhaust manifold market is segmented on the basis of material type, engine type, product type, and vehicle type. Based on material type, the market is segmented as cast iron, stainless steel, and titanium. Based on engine type, the exhaust manifold market is divided into inline, V-Line, and straight line. On basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into log manifold and tubular manifold. Further, based on vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger vehicle, LCV, and HCV.

Major Factors:

• Global Exhaust Manifold Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Market

• Market Competition

• Global Exhaust Manifold Market Analysis by Application

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Global Exhaust Manifold Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

