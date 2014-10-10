Global 3D scanner market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 8.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increasing need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modeling and analysis, reduced hardware complexity and increasing demand for 3D printers

Salient attributes used while designing this 3D scanner market research report include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, modernism, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology. Every possible effort has been made while preparing market research report like this one and the others. This market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. 3D scanner market report is an excellent resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global 3D scanner market are Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation, Perceptron Inc., Kreon Technology, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH, Shapegrabber, Fuel 3D, Arctec 3D, Capture 3D, Creaform, Inc., Basis Software Inc., Maptek Pty Ltd., True Point Laser Scanning LLC, Next Engine, SHINING 3D, RangeVision, Exact Metrology, Trimet, 3D Scanco, and Paracosm, Inc., among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing need to capture large volumes of 3d data for modeling and analysis

Reduced hardware complexity

Increasing demand for 3D printers

Market Restraints:

High Price

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, a third-generation scanning solution of Go!SCAN solution is launced by the Creaform. It is a 3D portable scanner specifically designed for the product development professionals.

In February 2019, a new version of Geomagic for SOLIDWORKS is announced by the 3D Systems. It would be having improved workflow, compatibility with various devices and import-export formats.

Competitive Analysis: Global 3D Scanner Market

Global 3D scanner market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D scanner market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

(Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner),

Range

(Short Range Scanner, Medium Range Scanner, Long Range Scanner),

Offering

(Hardware & Software, Aftermarket Service),

Product

(Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based, Desktop),

Application

(Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation),

End-User

(Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture & Construction, Energy & Power, Tunnel & Mining, Artifacts & Heritage Preservation),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

