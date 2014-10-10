Global dry eye syndrome market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

The competitor strategies in dry eye syndrome business report include but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Market shares of these key players in the major areas of the globe such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa is also studied. The market data is analysed and forecasted using well established market statistical and coherent models. In the dry eye syndrome report, research and analysis is carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client need and the business requirements.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market

Some of the major players operating in the global dry eye syndrome market are Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novaliq Gmbh, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cardinal Health, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited., Cipla Inc., Perrigo Company Plc, Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Horus Pharma, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Visufarma, Hubrx and others.

Product Launch

In November 2018, ROHTO Pharma (India) Private Limited subsidiary of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd has launched its Cooling Eye Drops range in India. This drug will help to treat dry eyes disease. It is having cooling formula relief in eye redness and irritated eyes .The major advantage of this launch is that it will help to grow eye care market as ROHTO Cooling Eye Drops was No. 1 OTC eye drop brand in global market and listed in Guinness World Record 2014

In June 2018, Bausch & Lomb announced the launch of Soothe Xtra Protection (XP) Preservative Free lubricant eye drops by expanding the portfolio of the eye health products to meet the rising demand of dry eye symptoms relief without the usage of the preservatives. This will help the company to expand its product portfolio in the market

In May 2018, Teva Canada Limited, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, launched Teva-Cyclosporine. It is a generic version of Allergen’s Restasis. The major advantage of this product launch is that it will help the company in growing its market share in the dry eye treatment as more than 29.0 % of Canada population suffers from the dry eye syndrome

Segmentation: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market

Global dry eye syndrome market is segmented into ten notable segments which are product type, dosage type, drug class, dose, medication type, container type, packaging type, type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type,

the market is segmented into tear stimulators, artificial tears, secretagogue and others

On the basis of dosage type,

the market is segmented into liquid, semi solid and others

On the basis of drug class,

the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory, lubricating agents, anti-infectives, anti-allergics, cholinergics and others

On the basis of dose,

the market is segmented into multi dose and unit dose On the basis of medication type, the market is segmented into prescription (RX) drugs, and over the counter (OTC) drugs

On the basis of container Type,

the market is segmented into unit dose vials, bottles, and tubes

On the basis of packaging type,

the market is segmented into plastic, glass, and aluminium

On the basis of type,

the market is segmented into generics and brands

On the basis of end user,

the market is segmented into home healthcare, hospitals, clinics, and others

On the basis of distribution channel,

the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others

