Mergers and acquisitions are expected to increase within the defense industry over the next six months (November 2016-April 2017) as a result of growing demand for services such as cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, and surveillance. Market uncertainty, political interference, and decreasing defense expenditure have been highlighted as major business concerns for the global defense industry over the next six months, although respondents are willing to increase their focus towards new products and services and expansion in current market/abroad. Furthermore, developing economies such as India, Saudi Arabia, and China are projected to offer significant growth opportunities for the global defense industry. On average, the global defense industries’ procurement expenditure is projected to increase by 6% over the next six months.

Key Findings:

– Introducing new products and services, expansion in current markets, and improving operational efficiency are the top three priorities for defense organizations in the coming six months

– Among the developed markets, the US, Germany, and the UK will offer significant growth opportunities in the coming six months

– Market uncertainty and political interference will present the biggest challenges for defense organizations during the next six months

– Organizations intend to increase use of technology, and locate lower cost sources of supply over the next six months

– Procurement expenditure for defense organizations is projected to increase by an average of 6% over the next six months

Synopsis:

SDI’s Defense Industry Business Outlook and Procurement Report examines executives’ opinion on the business outlook and procurement activities over November 2016-April 2017. Organizations can know about key business priorities, supplier price variations, changes in capital expenditure, mergers and acquisitions within the global defense industry, and organizations’ perspective towards e-procurement.

Reasons To Buy:

Companies Mentioned:

