Global Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.55% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of anterior uveitis and rising healthcare expenditure are the factor for the growth of this market.

Anterior uveitis is a condition which causes inflammation in the middle layer of the eyes. This disease can cause glaucoma, retinal edema and cataract which can further damage the eyes permanent and vision loss as well. Some of the common symptoms of this condition are red & sore eyes, blurred vision, small pupil and light sensitivity. This disease can be treated by treatment such as cycloplegic, anti- TNF agents, cycloplegic and others. It usually occurs whenever eyes go through any trauma.

Key Market Competitors Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AbbVie Inc., EyeGate, Clearside Biomedical, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Aciont Inc., Sirion Therapeutics, Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, UAB Health System and others.

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of the optical infections will also accelerate the market growth

Growing disposable income will also enhance the growth of this market

Favorable government regulations will also contribute as a factor accelerating the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market

By Treatment

Corticosteroids

Cycloplegic

Anti- TNF Agents

Immunosuppressants

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. announced the results from the noninfectious anterior uveitis SOLACE Trial. The results of the SOLACE Trial shows the ability of the reproxalap to treat ocular inflammation, and also demonstrated highly statistically significant immune-modulating activity in the Phase 3 ALLEVIATE Trial and Phase 2b Dry Eye Disease trial. The company is planning to develop in ocular programs in allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye disease and other

In March 2018, pSivida Corp. announced the acquisition of Icon Bioscience Inc and said that they will rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. This rebranding will help the company to change from a research and development company to a biopharmaceutical company. This acquisition will help company to strengthen their position in the market. The company also partnered with two finance companies, EW Healthcare Partners and SWK Holdings Corporation, to fund the commercial development of Dexycu and Durasert

Competitive Analysis:

Global anterior uveitis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anterior uveitis treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

