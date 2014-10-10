Xylene Market Global Trends, Industry Growth, Top Company Profiles, Table of Contents and Forecast by 2026
Global xylene market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to growth in the polymer and petrochemical sector, increase in the demand for Polyethylene terephthalate, leather and rubber and increase in demand from end users industries such as automotive, coatings and paints and many more.
In this era of globalization, many businesses call for global market research to support decision making. This global xylene market research report analyses key factors of the market that gives precise and accurate data and information which is useful for the business. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for business and gives solution for the toughest business questions. This market report highlights key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector. xylene report gives top to bottom examination of the market for estimating income, return on investment (ROI) and developing business strategies.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global xylene market are Braskem, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp, Reliance Industries Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, SK global chemical Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Puritan Products, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, MP Biomedicals, Nutan Chemicals, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Doe & Ingalls, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd, Cepsa and others
Competitive Analysis:
Global xylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of xylene market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
Growth in the polymer and petrochemical sector act as a catalyst to growth of the market
Increase in the demand for Polyethylene terephthalate, leather and rubber may enhance the market growth
Rise in the use of polyesters in textile industry would accelerate the growth of the market
Increase in demand from end users industries such as automotive, coatings and paints and many more has driven the market growth
Market Restraints:
Stringent rules and norms by government regarding the use of chemical compounds can restrict the growth of this market
Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may also hamper the market growth
Toxic and hazards effects of xylene and its derivatives can hinder the market growth
Segmentation: Global Xylene Market
By Type
Ortho-Xylene
Meta-Xylene
Para-Xylene
Mixed Xylene
By Application
Solvent
Monomer
Other
By End User
Plastics and Polymers
Paints and Coatings
Adhesives
Other
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Key Development in the Market:
In August 2017, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd completed the acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd plant. With the acquisition, Exxonmobil aimed to increase its production including ortho xylene in Singapore. The acquisition would help the firm in strengthening of their both sites with operational and logistical synergies
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
