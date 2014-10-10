Latest Study on Industrial Growth of 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling . The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Airbus S.A.S.; Alphabet Inc.; CyberCity 3D, Inc.; BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED; Intermap Technologies; Mitsuibishi Electric Corporation; FLIGHT EVOLVED; Autodesk Inc.; Maxon Computer; Vricon; Trimble Inc.; The Foundry Visionmongers; Pixologic, Inc.; Dassault Systèmes; Esri; Topcon; Adobe; Pix4D SA; Apple Inc.; Onionlab; NewTek Inc.; Saab AB; Occipital, Inc.; Golden Software, LLC; Applied EarthWorks, Inc.; Aerolion Technologies; Orbit GeoSpatial Technologies nv; Softree Technical Systems Inc.; Garmin Ltd. and TomTom International BV.

Global 3D mapping and 3D modeling market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.38 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for 3D-based entertainment subjects resulting in higher usage of 3D modeling from the media & entertainment industry; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in the usage and availability of 3D technology display devices; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in the focus on user-based experience for 3D viewing; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant changes and transformations undergoing in the market due to the prevalence of artificial intelligence technology; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with the technologies required for usage of these systems; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of software available that have the capability of simulating the advanced levels of 3D captured subjects; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Inadequate knowledge and expertise in the market resulting in demand from only a certain number of industrial verticals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate supports from government and private organisations resulting in low amounts of investments in the market; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.

Qualitative and quantitative assessment

Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling .

Global 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market By Component (3D Mapping; 3D Modeling); 3D Mapping Application (Inspection & Measurement; Object Reconstruction; 3D Projection & Navigation; Virtualization; Others); 3D Modeling Application (Product Marketing; Animation & Movies; Game & Object Design; Architectural Rendering; Others); Industrial Vertical (Government, Aerospace & Defense; Automotive; Transportation; Healthcare; Construction & Engineering; Energy & Utilities; Media & Entertainment; Manufacturing; Others)

